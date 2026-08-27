AGT Live Results: Who's Joining Nene Royal In The Season 21 Semifinals?

With Simon Cowell's seat at the judges' panel left empty for the second night in a row, Wednesday's results episode of "America's Got Talent" sent three more acts into the Season 21 semifinals, eliminating seven others in the process.

Following Tuesday's performance show, this week's batch of quarterfinalists — rapper LaRussell, aerialist Veronika Goroshkova, singer Bety, dance group Come Here, singing brothers Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm, magician Geno Ploeger, dancer Patrox, singer Mackenzie Sol, danger act Brad & Tracy, and music duo Butter & Grit — returned to the "AGT" stage on Wednesday to find out if America had voted them through to the next round.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old rocker Nene Royal didn't have to sweat it out with the rest of the pack. Her fiery performance of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" on Tuesday earned her Mel B's Golden Buzzer, meaning she's immediately through to the finals.

Wednesday's results show also included special performances from singer Steve Ray Ladson, a Top 10 finalist from Season 20, and husband-and-wife musical duo The War and Treaty.

Read on to find out how the results show shook out.