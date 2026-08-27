AGT Live Results: Who's Joining Nene Royal In The Season 21 Semifinals?
With Simon Cowell's seat at the judges' panel left empty for the second night in a row, Wednesday's results episode of "America's Got Talent" sent three more acts into the Season 21 semifinals, eliminating seven others in the process.
Following Tuesday's performance show, this week's batch of quarterfinalists — rapper LaRussell, aerialist Veronika Goroshkova, singer Bety, dance group Come Here, singing brothers Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm, magician Geno Ploeger, dancer Patrox, singer Mackenzie Sol, danger act Brad & Tracy, and music duo Butter & Grit — returned to the "AGT" stage on Wednesday to find out if America had voted them through to the next round.
Meanwhile, 16-year-old rocker Nene Royal didn't have to sweat it out with the rest of the pack. Her fiery performance of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" on Tuesday earned her Mel B's Golden Buzzer, meaning she's immediately through to the finals.
Wednesday's results show also included special performances from singer Steve Ray Ladson, a Top 10 finalist from Season 20, and husband-and-wife musical duo The War and Treaty.
Read on to find out how the results show shook out.
ELIMINATED: LaRussell
LaRussell turned to the "America's Got Talent" studio into his own personal high school for his quarterfinals performance on Tuesday. And what better place to start, given the message behind his original song "Dreams"? It was hard not to bop along, and maybe even get a little inspired, by the whole presentation. The viewers, however, were not inspired enough to send LaRussell through to the semifinals on Wednesday.
SAFE: Veronika Goroshkova
Things were looking up (and up, and up!) for Veronika Goroshkova on Tuesday. The aerialist, whose audition previously earned her a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara, returned for the quarterfinals with a dramatic, mesmerizing, gravity-defying performance. And all set to Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia"? We couldn't have asked for more. And neither could the viewers, who voted her through to the semifinals on Wednesday.
ELIMINATED: Bety
Spanish songstress Bety took Sam Smith's "Fire on Fire" to the next level during Tuesday's quarterfinals, belting her heart out while surrounded by actual fire. After establishing herself as a "massive fan" of Bety's velvety voice, Mel B suggested that the singer played it a little safe, knowing what the contestant is really capable of. Did those words sway the voters? We may never know — but what we do know is that Bety's journey ended with the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
SAFE: Come Here
Robyn's "Indestructible" provided the soundtrack for this South Korean dance crew's quarterfinals performance on Tuesday — an impressive display of technique, precision, and flexibility. Howie Mandel marveled at the group's "unique blend of contemporary and ballet," and we're right there with him. You know who else was with him? The viewers, who voted Come Here through to the semifinals.
ELIMINATED: Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm
Hawaiian brothers Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm were hoping the judges would be feeling the love after hearing their rendition of the A-4-One classic "I Swear." Unfortunately, it wasn't music to everyone's ears; Mel B gave the duo an "X," the first of two she'd give on Tuesday's show. Wednesday's follow-up episode revealed that the viewers are apparently also out of sync with these brothers, not giving them enough votes to qualify for the semifinals.
SAFE: Geno Ploeger
For his quarterfinals routine on Tuesday, magician Geno Ploeger turned back the clock to his childhood, specifically a time when he practiced magic tricks using random objects around the house. Ploeger took that theme to the next level by getting his parents involved, resulting in an act that blew the judges' minds once again. He also worked his magic on the viewers, becoming the last act sent through to the semifinals on Wednesday.
ELIMINATED: Patrox
"I like that you're so excited," Mel B told this German quarterfinalist after he dazzled viewers with a high-energy mix of dance and magic on Tuesday. Sofia Vergara took a more supportive approach, telling Patrox, "You worked hard for this, and you deserve the people to vote for you." But in a case of not always getting what you deserve, the people did not vote for him; Patrox was one of the first acts eliminated on Wednesday's live show.
SAFE: Nene Royal (received Mel B's Golden Buzzer!)
The biggest breakout star of "America's Got Talent" Season 21 thus far, Nene Royal followed up her viral audition with another jaw-dropping performance — rocking, screaming, and crushing her way through Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun." We could talk all day about how talented Royal is, but we're pretty sure Howie Mandel put it best: "I know I'm not supposed to say this, but NBC, give her the million right now!" he said after her performance in Tuesday's quarterfinals. While the judges don't have the power to declare a winner this early in the competition, Mel B did the next best thing, sending Royal through to the finals with the power of her Golden Buzzer.
ELIMINATED: Mackenzie Sol
Twenty-one years after Mackenzie Sol first auditioned for Simon Cowell on "The X Factor UK" (he was only four in 2025, so he didn't meet the show's age requirement), Mackenzie is now a quarterfinalist on "America's Got Talent." Unfortunately, Cowell's medical hiatus resulted in him being M.I.A. for Sol's emotional rendition of Tate McRae's "you broke me first" on Tuesday. Hey, at least Mel B was able to be there! Don't forget that she gave Sol her Golden Buzzer after his audition this season. (Then again, maybe it's better that Cowell wasn't around to see Sol eliminated on Wednesday.)
ELIMINATED: Brad & Tracy
Mel B's second "X" on Tuesday's show went to married couple Brad & Tracy, who returned for the quarterfinals with — what else — a chainsaw! As you can imagine, this led to several incredibly dangerous stunts, including Brad using the power tool to slice up an apple... which he was biting at the time. Come to think of it, we're pretty sure that Mel B tried to "X" them out for their own safety. The good news, for Mel B at least, is that Brad & Tracy were eliminated on Wednesday, so she doesn't have to watch them risk their lives again.
ELIMINATED: Butter & Grit
Country duo Butter & Grit (aka Laurel Taylor and Luke Michael) returned to the "America's Got Talent" stage for the quarterfinals on Tuesday, this time armed with an original song titled "That's Okay." Sofia Vergara praised the palpable chemistry in their performance, telling them, "I'm glad you're here." And the viewers echoed that sentiment on Wednesday, voting Butter & Grit through to the Top 5... but not the semifinals.
Which acts are still competing in AGT Season 21?
The end is almost in sight, but we still have two more weeks left in the "America's Got Talent" Season 21 quarterfinals. Here are where things stand thus far:
THROUGH TO SEMIFINALS | Royal Lasers, dog act Olivia Befus, rapper Luke Taleno, dance group Come Here, aerialist Veronika Goroshkova, and magician Geno Ploeger
THROUGH TO FINALS | magic group Hundred Fingers and rocker Nene Royal
QUARTERFINALISTS RETURNING SEPTEMBER 1 | dancing dog group Acro Canine Crew, comedian Daniel Alvarez, singer Elsie, musical poet Guy Kelton Jones, aerialist/sword swallower Herwan Legaillard, aerial duo Holland & Sienna, singer Isaac Atkins, magician Kameron Marshall, singer Lai Noelle, contortionist Maria, and singer Pynk Beard
QUARTERFINALISTS RETURNING SEPTEMBER 8 | novelty act Akira, rock duo Bird & Byron, comedian Cameron Logsdon, comic singer Cesar Dias, singer Jesse Joe, singer Lara D, parkour athlete Ruben Roldan, singer Travis Garland, robot dance group Unitree, and magic duo Young & Strange
How do you feel about Wednesday's results? Vote for the three acts you would have sent through to the semifinals in the poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 21 overall.