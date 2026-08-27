How The Night Agent Author Matthew Quirk Feels About The Netflix Series

It's not always smooth sailing when a book gets adapted for the small or big screen — but when it comes to the political action thriller novel "The Night Agent," the original author actually approves of the TV adaptation. Writer Matthew Quirk previously revealed to No Apology Book Reviews that he and his wife are big fans of the Netflix series based on his book. "I really loved the series. My wife and I were able to watch all ten episodes," he told the site in 2023. "I forgot it was my book. We were completely hooked. I am grateful to everyone involved in the production."

The show, which shares the exact title of the 2019 book, follows an FBI agent (Gabriel Basso) stationed on an overnight telephone line at the White House who ends up part of a major government conspiracy. That said, Netflix's adaptation doesn't go entirely by the book, literally. "People are not watching a rendition of the book. The show and the book are on their own terms," Quirk explained to the outlet. "It is wild to see a scene I have written on screen, but there were also things that happened I did not write."