A Classic MTV Game Show, Not SNL, Gave Adam Sandler His First Big Break

Adam Sandler broke big by playing oddballs like Canteen Boy on "Saturday Night Live," but a few years before that, he was already making people laugh by playing a character known as the Stud Boy. The series that first thrust Sandler into the spotlight? "Remote Control," a pop culture game show that aired on MTV back in the distant era before "Ridiculousness," when it was still all music videos, all the time.

Hosted by Ken Ober, the half-hour show featured contestants sitting in recliners, answering ridiculous pop culture questions, and — upon being eliminated — crashing through the wall behind them and disappearing. It also introduced the world at large to comedian Colin Quinn, who served as announcer, and the goofy format of the series also allowed for characters to come in and read off questions, which is where Sandler comes in.

"Remote Control" executive producer Doug Herzog scouted — or, more accurately, stumbled upon — Sandler during one of Sandler's stand-up comedy sets. "He's wearing stained sweatpants, sneakers, a dirty T-shirt, and a hat on backwards," Herzog recalled in the A.V. Club's oral history of "Remote Control." "He was literally a college student, and I thought, 'Oh, that's the audience.' I was just like, 'This kid should be on MTV,' so I followed him out to the lobby, gave him my business card and said, 'Call me.'"