Tim Curry Voiced One Of Star Wars' Greatest Villains In A Beloved TV Series

While the chilling demon clown Pennywise in the 1990 "IT" miniseries on ABC and the mysterious Dr. Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" are his most famous roles, Tim Curry also voiced one of the greatest "Star Wars" villains — Chancellor Palpatine, aka Darth Sidious, in Cartoon Network's "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

Ian McDiarmid plays Palpatine in live action, but Curry was one of the actors who voiced him in the 2008 animated show in which Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) trains Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) while they both fight on behalf of the Galactic Republic.

Curry voiced Palpatine in Seasons 5 and 6, replacing Ian Abercrombie who died in 2012. Curry's ability to use his voice with both charm and terror was perfect for the secretive villain.