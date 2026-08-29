Zach Gilford On Whether He'll Appear In Carrie, Working With Mike Flanagan: 'I Learned So Much From Him'

Mike Flanagan's "Carrie" adaptation is set to arrive well before Halloween, and if you're like us (read: giant "Midnight Mass" fans), you might be holding out hope for Zach Gilford to pop in for a cameo or guest-starring spot. Unfortunately, that hope is now dashed.

"I am not in either one of them, sadly," Gilford confirms to TVLine, also referring to Flanagan's forthcoming film "The Exorcist: Martyrs." "I like to think it's because I've been busy, not because he didn't call. I had three in a row with him ["Midnight Mass," "The Midnight Club," and "The Fall of the House of Usher"] and we had a good run."

Regardless, Gilford — who recently exited "Criminal Minds: Evolution" following its July finale — is optimistic that his path will cross with the writer-director in the future. He also has nothing but positive things to report about his time spent with Flanagan and a particular former co-star of his.

"I'm so excited for Sam [Sloyan]," he says of the actress chosen to portray Margaret White in "Carrie." "She is one of the most incredible actors I have ever worked with. When she got that part, I was just like, 'F**k yes.' So excited for her. Can't wait to see her. Matthew Lillard [who plays Carrie's principal, Henry Grayle], one of the nicest people I've ever met, and an amazing actor. I'm so excited for 'Carrie.'"

He continues: "I feel so fortunate to have been able to work with [Flanagan]. I learned so much from him. He's such an amazing, interesting filmmaker and he's such a loyal person. He likes to work with people that he likes to work with, so yeah, I'm excited to see the projects."

Gilford also shared a funny aside from the "Midnight Mass" set, which is one of the shows he's most proud of.

"Kate [Siegel] claims that I fell asleep during her cover," the actor says. "I was like, 'No, I didn't!' She's like, 'Yes, you did!' I was like, 'I couldn't even see you. The camera was between us!'" — With reporting by Kimberly Roots

Are you looking forward to "Carrie" and do you hope Gilford and Flanagan work together again some day? Let us know in the comments.