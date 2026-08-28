Quote Of The Day By Nicole Kidman: 'I've Always Wanted To Live A Well-Examined Life, So What Does That Entail...'

Nicole Kidman is always booked and busy while also using her platform to bring visibility to female directors and women-led stories. At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, the actor made a vow to work with a female director every 18 months. She has overdelivered on that promise, working with 19 female directors in the past eight years across different mediums. From partnering with Lulu Wang on the series "Expats" to collaborating with Halina Reijn on her second English-language feature film "Babygirl," Kidman continues to further female representation in Hollywood while taking bold swings.

This year alone, she played the titular forensic pathologist in Prime Video's "Scarpetta," she put the badge back on to play CIA supervisor Kaitlyn Meade in "Lioness" Season 3, and she will soon reprise her role as Gillian Owens in "Practical Magic 2," which premieres 28 years after the original film's debut.

With such a stacked resume and multiple awards in the bag (including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, six Golden Globes, and two Emmys), Kidman has become a notable figure in her field. After the loss of her mother and enduring a public divorce, the actor never loses hope and is quick to adapt when things don't necessarily go her way — that's why she is today's quote of the day.