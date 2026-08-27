Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Supporting Actress In A Comedy?
"Hacks" has a pair of cast members in the running to win this year's Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, including the reigning champ. But could a citizen from "Widow's Bay" step up to claim the prize instead?
HBO Max's "Hacks" snapped up two of the seven slots in this category for its fifth and final season, led by Hannah Einbinder, who won this award last year for her work as comedy writer Ava Daniels and earned her fifth nomination overall. Her "Hacks" co-star Megan Stalter, aka chaotic assistant Kayla Schaeffer, notched her first career nod, as well, this year.
Two more nominees are returning from last year's field, too: Janelle James, celebrating her fifth straight nod for her work as outrageous principal Ava Coleman on ABC's "Abbott Elementary"; and Jessica Williams, earning her third nomination for playing therapist Gaby on Apple TV's "Shrinking." (Neither James nor Williams has won an Emmy yet, though.)
Elsewhere in this category...
There is some new blood in the category, however, starting with two performers from Apple TV's "Widow's Bay" who are enjoying their first career nominations: Kate O'Flynn, who dazzled us as oddball receptionist Patricia; and TV veteran Dale Dickey, for her hilarious work as cynical city worker Rosemary. Michelle Pfeiffer, meanwhile, might be a familiar face, but she received the first Emmy nod of her career for a comedy role for playing mom Shyanne on Apple TV's "Margo's Got Money Troubles." (She was previously nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie in 2017 for the HBO movie "The Wizard of Lies.")
So when the Emmys are handed out on Monday, September 14, at 8/7c on NBC, which of these seven women would you most like to see take home the trophy? It's time to fill out your ballot: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.