Emmys 2026 Poll: Who Should Win For Supporting Actress In A Comedy?

"Hacks" has a pair of cast members in the running to win this year's Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, including the reigning champ. But could a citizen from "Widow's Bay" step up to claim the prize instead?

HBO Max's "Hacks" snapped up two of the seven slots in this category for its fifth and final season, led by Hannah Einbinder, who won this award last year for her work as comedy writer Ava Daniels and earned her fifth nomination overall. Her "Hacks" co-star Megan Stalter, aka chaotic assistant Kayla Schaeffer, notched her first career nod, as well, this year.

Two more nominees are returning from last year's field, too: Janelle James, celebrating her fifth straight nod for her work as outrageous principal Ava Coleman on ABC's "Abbott Elementary"; and Jessica Williams, earning her third nomination for playing therapist Gaby on Apple TV's "Shrinking." (Neither James nor Williams has won an Emmy yet, though.)