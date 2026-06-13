TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Pink

THE PERFORMER | Pink

THE SHOW | The Tony Awards

THE EPISODE | "The 79th Annual Tony Awards" (June 7, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | The theater community and fans alike were surprised when CBS announced that the 79th Tony Awards would be hosted by Pink, a recording artist with no Broadway experience. But before the night was over — heck, before the opening number was over — we were ready to hang her portrait at Sardi's.

Rather than ignoring the tap-dancing elephant in the room, Pink began the night by establishing herself as a fan of Broadway, earnestly desiring to celebrate the people who make it work. But what began as a simple "Peter Pan" bit, which cleverly incorporated a bit of Pink's signature aerial acrobatics, quickly evolved into one of the most dazzling opening numbers in Tonys history. And what is Broadway without a little razzle dazzle?

In a moment of pure pop-culture crossover bliss, Pink returned to the stage in her outfit from the iconic "Lady Marmalade" music video for the 2001 movie "Moulin Rouge," which has since been turned into a hit Broadway musical. The song's lyrics were reworked to include Tony nominee shout-outs, and the smiles on everyone's faces as Pink sang their names were almost as big as ours were at home. (As far as we're concerned, "Gitchie gitchie Carrie Coon" is now a canonized lyric, as is "Squibby Squibby Squibby June.")

The opening number was an absolute circus — a fast-paced, high-energy explosion of joy with more Broadway cameos than you could shake a conductor baton at — yet Pink never appeared overwhelmed, commanding the stage like a ringleader. That confidence carried over into the host's next performance of "All That Jazz," part of a tribute to the long-running musical "Chicago." If her stunning vocals and impressive Fosse moves didn't get the attention of every casting director on Broadway, they need to get their senses checked.

Beyond her strong musical efforts, Pink was simply a solid host. She kept the show moving, the energy high, and the vibes right. We actually wanted to see more of her on stage, and we can't remember the last time we've felt that way about the host of an award show, as they're usually just the people we inevitably blame when the ceremony starts running long. (Another bit? Really?!)

If this campy, nostalgic, and all-around joyful experience doesn't lead to Pink starring in a Broadway musical (which it absolutely should!), let's at least hope it's not the last time she hosts an award show. This diva deserves an encore.

Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...