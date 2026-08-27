Peter Cullen's Final Role Was On A Current Hit Superhero Series

Legendary voice actor Peter Cullen died on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, leaving behind a long list of memorable characters. He was best known for playing Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise across animated shows, live-action movies, and video games. But his final role was in one of the best superhero TV shows of all time: "Invincible."

The animated Prime Video series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who develops super strength and the ability to fly thanks to his alien father, Nolan, aka Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). However, after a game-changing twist, Omni-Man is revealed as a villain sent by the Viltrum Empire to conquer Earth. Mark later joins forces with the Coalition of Planets, a galactic alliance led by Cullen's character, Thaedus.

Thaedus is introduced during Season 2 and becomes a key player in the fight against the Viltrum Empire. Cullen uses a deep, booming voice for the character, fitting Thaedus' role as the Coalition's leader.