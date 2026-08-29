Gene Wilder's '90s Sitcom Lasted Just One Season

Roughly nine years before Gene Wilder won an Emmy for his guest appearance on NBC's "Will & Grace," the "Blazing Saddles" actor led a short-lived yet underrated NBC sitcom. "Something Wilder" aired 18 episodes over the course of its first and only season, and the show was cancelled in 1995 after scoring consistently lackluster ratings. The show's Saturday night debut in October 1994 tracked terrible numbers to begin with, prompting NBC to pull the show only four episodes in. Although a relaunch happened later that year, "Something Wilder" failed to pick up ratings, which led to the sitcom's cancellation — despite three unaired episodes remaining.

Although the sitcom failed to sustain audience interest, Wilder's performance played into his strengths as a seasoned comedian. In "Something Wilder," Gene Bergman (Wilder) is a fifty-something man learning to cope with fatherhood and the anxieties of an ever-widening generation gap as his children get older. Although the subject matter feels somber, the tone is pleasantly comedic, with much of the story's wit and charm relying on Wilder's talents. There's also plenty of slapstick on offer, perfectly complementing what the L.A. Times called the show's "gentle humor."