Gene Wilder's '90s Sitcom Lasted Just One Season
Roughly nine years before Gene Wilder won an Emmy for his guest appearance on NBC's "Will & Grace," the "Blazing Saddles" actor led a short-lived yet underrated NBC sitcom. "Something Wilder" aired 18 episodes over the course of its first and only season, and the show was cancelled in 1995 after scoring consistently lackluster ratings. The show's Saturday night debut in October 1994 tracked terrible numbers to begin with, prompting NBC to pull the show only four episodes in. Although a relaunch happened later that year, "Something Wilder" failed to pick up ratings, which led to the sitcom's cancellation — despite three unaired episodes remaining.
Although the sitcom failed to sustain audience interest, Wilder's performance played into his strengths as a seasoned comedian. In "Something Wilder," Gene Bergman (Wilder) is a fifty-something man learning to cope with fatherhood and the anxieties of an ever-widening generation gap as his children get older. Although the subject matter feels somber, the tone is pleasantly comedic, with much of the story's wit and charm relying on Wilder's talents. There's also plenty of slapstick on offer, perfectly complementing what the L.A. Times called the show's "gentle humor."
Gene Wilder made notable television appearances in his illustrious career
Although Wilder was primarily a movie star who cemented his legacy with incredible performances in "Young Frankenstein" and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," his television roles are worth remembering. After making guest appearances on acclaimed shows like "Armstrong Circle Theatre" and "The Eternal Light," for example, he starred in several TV films of note.
In 1999, Wilder co-wrote and starred in the crime thriller TV film, "Murder in a Small Town," in which a theater manager and former actor assists a police case as a consulting detective. This project drew in high audience viewership, justifying a sequel named "The Lady in Question" (which Wilder also wrote and starred in). He also went on to appear in the 1999 TV movie adaptation of "Alice in Wonderland," playing the Mock Turtle, who sings two songs to Alice in the story.
Wilder's Emmy-winning performance in "Will & Grace" is nothing short of astounding, either; he appears in two episodes of the show as Will's (Eric McCormack) eccentric boss, Mr. Stein. "Will & Grace" marked Wilder's last onscreen role before the actor's death in 2016.