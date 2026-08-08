10 NBC Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon
The "C" in NBC should stand for cancelation, as the network has a history of throwing great shows into the scrap heap when they start revving up. For every long-running hit like "Friends" and "ER," there are umpteen gems that bite the dust after one or two seasons, robbing fans of the closure they crave. Granted, there are usually valid reasons for NBC ending shows abruptly, but their losses are still heartbreaking.
NBC has produced lots of great shows, so we should celebrate the network for treating us to a lot of quality programming throughout the years. Be that as it may, some of those series were canceled way too soon, and the purpose of this exercise is to keep their memories alive.
On this list, you will find everything from cannibalistic love stories, cheerful sports comedies, and cop procedural dramas with a twist. Now then, here are 10 shows that deserve to be remembered after being unceremoniously culled by the network.
Freaks and Geeks
The epic highs and lows of high school have been a great source of inspiration for TV writers, and "Freaks and Geeks" is one of the better ones to explore the concept. The Paul Feig-created series is now widely regarded as one of the best coming-of-age dramas of all time, despite NBC canceling it after only airing 12 of Season 1's 18 episodes.
"Freaks and Geeks" follows Lindsay (Linda Cardellini), Sam (John Francis Daley), and other confused teens attending Michigan's William McKinley High School in the 1980s. Lindsay is an intellectual who ditches her place on the Mathletes to hang out with a bunch of burnouts. Sam, meanwhile, is a bullied nerd with a crush on a cheerleader. You've seen these archetypes before, but Feig based "Freaks and Geeks" on his own experiences, making his characters feel more authentic than the residents of your average teen drama.
Very few teen shows have captured the complexities of being a teenager as hilariously and honestly as "Freaks and Geeks." It's a story of self-discovery and trying to fit in during one's adolescent years, and nearly 30 years later, remains one of the greatest teen TV dramas ever made.
Bent
"Bent" was so short-lived that most people probably aren't aware of its existence. NBC rushed through the six-episode first season due to the show's poor ratings, so it barely had a chance to find an audience. Still, "Bent" is extremely underrated, especially if you like some romance with your laughs.
Created by Tad Quill, "Bent" stars Amanda Peet as a divorcee who hires a hunky contractor (David Walton) to fix her kitchen. Talk about a perfect setting, as romantic feelings start cooking between them shortly thereafter. But this is still a sitcom from the network that gave us "Friends," so the burgeoning romance isn't an overnight sensation.
"Bent" doesn't try to rewrite the formula for sitcoms. If you're tired of stories about will-they, won't-they romances, you might want to skip it. That said, many viewers will fall for its charms, and the chemistry between the cast — which also includes Jeffrey Tambor, Margo Harshman, Pasha D. Lychnikoff, Jesse Plemons, and Joey King — is undeniable.
Constantine
John Constantine has endured on the pages of DC Comics for over 40 years. The occult detective's terrifying tales have put him into contact with all manner of supernatural threats, making him the perfect character to center a horror TV show around. However, NBC opted not to renew "Constantine" for a second season in 2015, so his spooky adventures were cut short.
"Constantine" follows the eponymous exorcist detective as he travels around North America battling demons and other terrors. Matt Ryan brings the character to life with aplomb, imbuing him with all of the cynicism and deadpan humor that fans associate him with from the "Hellblazer" comics. What's more, the monster-of-the-week format will appeal to fans of shows like "Supernatural," so you don't have to be familiar with the source material to appreciate this one.
"Constantine" is one of the most underrated horror series out there, and it's a shame it didn't perform well enough for NBC to keep it going. Matt Ryan's title character ultimately became a supporting player in the wider Arrowverse afterward, so at least it wasn't a permanent goodbye.
Found
The cancelation of "Found" is a story of heartache and unlikely triumph after the fact. NBC booted Nkechi Okoro Carroll's crime drama after it experienced a viewership drop in Season 2, also coinciding with the network's decision to cut back on scripted programming in favor of sports. But "Found" has since found success on Netflix, making one wonder what could have been if it debuted on the streamer instead.
"Found" sees Shanola Hampton play Gabi Mosely, a public relations expert who specializes in finding missing people that others have given up on. However, Gabi is also harboring a secret, as she keeps the man who kidnapped her as a teenager locked up in her basement.
"Found" received positive reviews upon release, with critics highlighting Hampton's excellent performance. The show's combination of procedural storytelling and psychological thriller elements makes it the ideal show to binge watch, so it's understandable why Netflix viewers took to it.
Eerie, Indiana
"Stranger Things" pitted youngsters against otherworldly horrors in small-town Indiana, but it wasn't the first show to explore this concept. In 1991, NBC gave us "Eerie, Indiana," a one-season wonder about kids solving weird mysteries in their small corner of the state.
"Eerie, Indiana" follows youngsters Marshall Teller (Omri Katz) and Simon Holmes (Justin Shenkarow) as they investigate sinister dog plots, dream-invading ghosts played by Tobey Maguire, school nurses who hypnotize students into studying, and other strange happenings. The adults aren't aware of their town's supernatural underbelly, so it's up to Marshall and Simon to save the day.
"Eerie, Indiana" is spooky, family-friendly fun, but it's also pretty daring for a show aimed at youngsters. NBC even refused to air one "Eerie, Indiana" episode because its content risked upsetting religious groups, so don't expect a cookie-cutter offering. The series confronted viewers with the horrors of everyday life, albeit in a mostly lighthearted and endearing way.
The show eventually found some success through reruns, leading to a spin-off, "Eerie, Indiana: The Other Dimension," in 1998. Unfortunately, that one also got canceled after a single season.
Timeless
Everyone knows Eric Kripke as the creator of "Supernatural" and "The Boys" — two beloved series that achieved massive success and ended on their own terms. Less is said about "Timeless," a short-lived sci-fi yarn he co-created with Shawn Ryan of "The Shield" fame.
"Timeless" tells the story of a history professor, soldier, and programmer who team up to stop terrorists from rewriting historic events. Kripke and Ryan set out to make an alternate history series inspired by "Quantum Leap" and "Back to the Future," as opposed to a sci-fi show about heady time travel science. The end result is a fun episodic adventure featuring historical figures like Jesse James, Bass Reeves, Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and more.
Kripke and Ryan's series was initially canceled after Season 1, only for NBC to perform a U-turn days later. The writing was on the wall, though, as the network decided to sunset the show after the second installment. Fortunately, "Timeless" was afforded a special two-part finale to wrap up the story, which is more than can be said about the other casualties on this list.
Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip
NBC made the questionable decision to air "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" and "30 Rock" around the same time. This was weird given that both series chronicle the behind-the-scenes productions of late-night sketch shows, which is a very specific concept. Comparisons were always going to be inevitable, and the show sailed into the sunset strip while "30 Rock" ran for seven seasons.
Of course, many folks probably expected "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" to be a hit in 2006. The series was created by Aaron Sorkin and starred Matthew Perry, who were hot off the success of "The West Wing" and "Friends," respectively. The show had all of the ingredients to soar, but low ratings and high production costs proved to be its death knell.
In an ideal world, "30 Rock" and Sorkin's series could have enjoyed a seat at the table. "30 Rock" is an outright comedy, while "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" throws more Sorkin-ian drama into the mix. The shows might boast similar concepts, but they're very different in their dramatic portrayals of late-night television's behind-the-scenes happenings.
Stumble
"Stumble" was one of NBC's lowest rated scripted series of the 2025-2026 season, so it never really stood a chance at surviving in a television climate dictated by numbers. However, the critically acclaimed mockumentary gained a passionate fan base during its short run, and heartbreak spread across social media once the unfortunate news of its cancelation came to light.
Created by Jeff and Liz Astrof, "Stumble" tells the story of Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon), a disgraced cheerleading coach who gets a second chance after agreeing to manage a high school squad — but can she win a state championship with the team? "Stumble" is the ultimate feel-good, underdog story — one with plenty of laughs and heart — but its fate proved to be a sad one.
NBCUniversal's President of Program Planning Strategy Jeff Bader later told Deadline that he regrets the network's decision to cancel "Stumble," but scheduling issues forced their hand. "We have very limited real estate, and we did the best we could. I feel terrible about it."
Awake
Kyle Killen's "Awake" is a procedural series with a very unique premise. Taking place in the aftermath of a tragic car accident, detective Michael Britten (Jason Isaacs) finds himself hopping between two realities to find out which one is real. Neither version is good, mind you, as his wife is dead in one reality, while his son suffered the same fate in the other.
A mind-bending premise like this could have been silly in lesser hands, but the creators of "Awake" crafted a moving mystery anchored by a standout performance from Isaacs. The actor effectively portrays a man piecing his life back together after being burdened by loss most of us cannot fathom.
Sadly, "Awake" was canceled before viewers could find out which reality was real. Killen cited low ratings as the reason for the show's premature demise, which is a recurring theme among NBC series that got sent to the TV graveyard way too soon.
Hannibal
NBC canceled "Hannibal" with a cliffhanger for the ages, and fans are determined to see it resolved. It ends with the cannibalistic Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) embracing before throwing themselves off a cliff, presumably to their deaths. The scene is both grim and gruesomely romantic, but what happened next? We might never know.
Bryan Fuller's horror procedural — inspired by Thomas Harris' novel series about Dr. Lecter — was a hit among critics, but the acclaim wasn't reflected in the viewership. One "Hannibal" producer cites illegal pirating as a primary reason for the show's cancelation, noting that it was a massive success on torrent sites. Clearly, the show had fans, but they weren't willing to support it through the legit channels — the ones that matter.
Despite being off the air for over 10 years, Fuller refuses to give up on resurrecting "Hannibal," so one can only hope somehow someway a fourth chapter might still see the light of day. In the meantime, fans will just have to accept the Season 3 finale as the series' swansong.