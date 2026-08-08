10 NBC Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

The "C" in NBC should stand for cancelation, as the network has a history of throwing great shows into the scrap heap when they start revving up. For every long-running hit like "Friends" and "ER," there are umpteen gems that bite the dust after one or two seasons, robbing fans of the closure they crave. Granted, there are usually valid reasons for NBC ending shows abruptly, but their losses are still heartbreaking.

NBC has produced lots of great shows, so we should celebrate the network for treating us to a lot of quality programming throughout the years. Be that as it may, some of those series were canceled way too soon, and the purpose of this exercise is to keep their memories alive.

On this list, you will find everything from cannibalistic love stories, cheerful sports comedies, and cop procedural dramas with a twist. Now then, here are 10 shows that deserve to be remembered after being unceremoniously culled by the network.