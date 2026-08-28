Before Becoming Ted Lasso's Jamie Tartt, Phil Dunster Was In A Popular British Spy Series

"Strike Back" Season 6 is basically about the cover up of Project Tenebrae, where the UK government agreed to fund a terrorist attack as a means of learning more information about the terrorist group that Jane Lowry was infiltrating. However, she had actually been radicalized and chose a different civilian target. During the mission, the rogue operative sets a trap for Will Jensen and tortures him for the whereabouts of her daughter, and he loses his eye in the process.

It's a grisly scene, and not one fans of "Ted Lasso" would expect Phil Dunster to be involved in. To make matters worse, he recovers from his injuries and returns to work — only to discover that his boss, Adeena Donovan (Nina Sosanya) was directly involved with Project Tenebrae. To keep her involvement in the terrorist attack secret, she throws a plastic bag around Jensen's head and chokes him to death.

Still, Dunster's family was hugely impressed with his "Strike Back" role — as he told Luxury London that both his father and his brother served in the military. The show itself was based on the action novels by former Special Air Serviceman Chris Ryan, and was inspired by his own time in the armed forces.