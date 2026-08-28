Apple TV Is Hiking Its Prices Again — Find Out How Much It'll Cost You To Stream Ted Lasso, Silo, Dark Matter, And More

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A major streaming service is raising its subscription fee.

Apple has announced a price hike for Apple TV, with the new rates taking effect Friday, August 28 for new subscribers. Existing subscribers will be notified approximately one month before they are charged the new price.

A monthly Apple TV subscription, previously $12.99, will now cost $14.99 — a $2 price hike (per Variety).

An annual subscription, previously $99, will now cost $119/year — a $20 price hike.

The increase marks the latest price hike for Apple TV, which last raised its monthly subscription fee from $9.99 to $12.99 in August 2025. It also comes less than two weeks after Peacock raised its prices — now making it the most expensive ad-supported tier among all streaming services in the U.S.