Apple TV Is Hiking Its Prices Again — Find Out How Much It'll Cost You To Stream Ted Lasso, Silo, Dark Matter, And More
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A major streaming service is raising its subscription fee.
Apple has announced a price hike for Apple TV, with the new rates taking effect Friday, August 28 for new subscribers. Existing subscribers will be notified approximately one month before they are charged the new price.
A monthly Apple TV subscription, previously $12.99, will now cost $14.99 — a $2 price hike (per Variety).
An annual subscription, previously $99, will now cost $119/year — a $20 price hike.
The increase marks the latest price hike for Apple TV, which last raised its monthly subscription fee from $9.99 to $12.99 in August 2025. It also comes less than two weeks after Peacock raised its prices — now making it the most expensive ad-supported tier among all streaming services in the U.S.
Does Apple TV's Fall 2026 Schedule Justify the Cost?
Whether Apple TV is worth $14.99/month depends largely on what's coming down the pike. For starters, several of the streamer's established originals will remain in play this fall: "Silo" Season 3 wraps Friday, September 4, while new seasons of "Ted Lasso" and "Dark Matter" are currently in progress, with finales set for Wednesday, October 7 and Friday, October 30, respectively.
Apple TV also has several high-profile TV shows on tap for the remainder of 2026, including "Brothers," a new comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as fictionalized versions of themselves, premiering Wednesday, September 23; U.K. comedy series "Small Prophets" (Wednesday, October 7); the Liev Schreiber-led serial killer drama "Nocturne" (Friday, October 30); and Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan's bank heist thriller "12 12 12" (Friday, November 13).
On the movie front, Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh headline the spy comedy "Mayday" (Friday, September 4), while John Cena leads the Mattel-inspired "Matchbox The Movie" (Friday, October 9). Also on tap are the Tom Hiddleston-led "Tenzing" (Friday, October 16); Mark Ruffalo's "Being Heumann" (Friday, November 13); and Chris Pratt's "Way of the Warrior Kid" (Wednesday, November 25).
Leave a comment and let us know if the price hike will make you think twice about subscribing (or continuing to subscribe) to Apple TV.