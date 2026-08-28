Why Bobby From Lioness Looks So Familiar

Paramount+'s "Lioness" is gritty, intense, and a vastly different beast to the other Taylor Sheridan TV shows which revolve around ranches, oil, and familial drama. The action-thriller sees Zoe Saldaña's Joe McNamara lead a covert team of CIA operatives as they untangle global threats from the inside. Each season sees her recruit a new operator, but the core team always stays the same — including Bobby, the leader of the Quick Reaction Force.

If the fierce and methodical fighter looks familiar, that's because she's played by actor Jill Wagner. The star was one of the co-hosts of ABC's endurance gameshow, "Wipeout," from 2008 to 2014. Wagner was the one interviewing the contestants after they completed (or failed) the course. But for those not interested in seeing people fling themselves across inflatable obstacle courses, the actor is more recognizable for playing one of the "Teen Wolf" villains, hunter Kate Argent in Season 1. She later became a Werejaguar after fighting Peter Hale (Ian Bohen) and resurfaced in Seasons 3, 4, and 6.

In 2019, Wagner was also cast as the lead in Hallmark's "Mystery 101" series of TV movies as Amy Winslow, an English Literature professor who helps a local detective solve bizarre crimes in the fictional town of Garrison, Washington. The seven movies are light-hearted fun, and a far cry away from her role as Bobby in "Lioness."