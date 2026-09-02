Why Kyle McManus From Lioness Looks So Familiar

On August 2, "Lioness" — the espionage thriller from creator Taylor Sheridan — returned for its third season on Paramount+, continuing the story of CIA Station Chief Joe McNamara (Zoe Saldaña) as she leads an elite undercover program. Among the ensemble cast alongside Saldaña are A-list co-stars like Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. Another cast member who's been around since Season 1 is Thad Luckinbill, who plays Kyle McManus, a skilled CIA operative who isn't afraid to bend the rules — or butt heads with Joe — to get the job done.

If Luckinbill's name or face is ringing some bells for you, there's a good chance you're a daytime soap opera aficionado. For over two decades, Luckinbill appeared on-and-off as J.T. Hellstrom on CBS' long-running "The Young and the Restless," racking up a gargantuan total of 933 episodes. The "Lioness" star originated the role during his initial run from August 1999 to November 2010.

He later made a dramatic return from December 2017 to April 2018 for a storyline that steered the character into darker territory. Even though J.T. was seemingly killed off, Luckinbill briefly reprised the role again in March 2019, and returned for a third and final time in May 2023 for a special guest appearance celebrating the show's 50th anniversary.