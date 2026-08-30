Why Captain Josephina Carrillo From Lioness Looks So Familiar
Genesis Rodriguez had a number of high-profile roles to her name before starring as Captain Josephina "Josie" Carrillo on Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series "Lioness." She first appeared as Josie in "Lioness" Season 2 back in 2024, in which her character joins the show's central special forces unit to help uncover her family's criminal activities.
At the beginning of her career in the 2000s, Rodriguez starred in foreign language telenovelas such as "Prisionera," "Dame Chocolate," and "Doña Bárbara." The Miami-born actress broke into English-language TV in 2010 with a three-episode guest role in the HBO series "Entourage," playing the character Sarah in Seasons 7 and 8. She landed her first major film part just two years later, when she briefly appeared as Courtney in the star-studded romantic comedy "What to Expect When You're Expecting."
Over the next two years, Rodriguez starred alongside Paul Walker in the hurricane survival thriller "Hours," took a supporting part in the roadtrip comedy "Identity Thief," and appeared in the horror movie "Tusk." Experienced in both film and TV, Rodriguez also played Jane Walker in ABC's "Time After Time" in 2017, though that show was canceled after just one season.
Genesis Rodriguez has appeared in two popular Netflix shows
Two of Genesis Rodriguez's most recent — and most notable — projects generated plenty of buzz on Netflix. First off, the actress played the superhuman Sloane Hargreeves in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3 back in 2022. As the leader of the alternate timeline's Sparrow Academy, Sloane possesses numerous abilities, including flight and object manipulation. Throughout her 10-episode arc, she falls in love with Luther (Tom Hopper) and is left with an ambiguous fate following the creation of a new timeline at the end of "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3.
Earlier this year, Rodriguez made her way back to Netflix when she joined the cast of "The Night Agent" Season 3 as Isabel De Leon — a reporter working for a financial publication in New York. Isabel becomes a key ally to Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he investigates corruption, and she could factor into the plot again in the show's fourth season. That show will likely return in late 2026 or early 2027 — but for now, you can catch Rodriguez in "Lioness" Season 3 on Paramount+.