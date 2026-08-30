Why Captain Josephina Carrillo From Lioness Looks So Familiar

Genesis Rodriguez had a number of high-profile roles to her name before starring as Captain Josephina "Josie" Carrillo on Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series "Lioness." She first appeared as Josie in "Lioness" Season 2 back in 2024, in which her character joins the show's central special forces unit to help uncover her family's criminal activities.

At the beginning of her career in the 2000s, Rodriguez starred in foreign language telenovelas such as "Prisionera," "Dame Chocolate," and "Doña Bárbara." The Miami-born actress broke into English-language TV in 2010 with a three-episode guest role in the HBO series "Entourage," playing the character Sarah in Seasons 7 and 8. She landed her first major film part just two years later, when she briefly appeared as Courtney in the star-studded romantic comedy "What to Expect When You're Expecting."

Over the next two years, Rodriguez starred alongside Paul Walker in the hurricane survival thriller "Hours," took a supporting part in the roadtrip comedy "Identity Thief," and appeared in the horror movie "Tusk." Experienced in both film and TV, Rodriguez also played Jane Walker in ABC's "Time After Time" in 2017, though that show was canceled after just one season.