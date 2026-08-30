Sci-Fi Epic Babylon 5 Regularly Asked Two Questions, Says Creator J. Michael Straczynski
"Babylon 5" shines because it forgoes the time-tested episodic format found in most '90s sci-fi shows for a more cohesive, arc-driven storyline. Franchise creator J. Michael Straczynski added great depth to characters like Londo Mollari (Peter Jurasik), who outgrew his comic relief origins to become a complex part of the show's thrilling worldbuilding.
In an interview with Sci-Fi Universe, Straczynski used Londo's arc as an example to explain how the underrated sci-fi show he developed consistently asked two questions to drive its story forward. "There are two fundamental questions in the show that are asked repeatedly," he said. "One is, 'What do you want?' The second one is, 'Who are you?' And one of the key thematic elements in this show is that the order in which you answer those questions can destroy you or illuminate you."
Straczynski believes that seeking answers about character motivation before character identity can be counterintuitive, as knowing the answer to "Who are you?" first should allow us to "logically and reasonably" arrive at the "What do you want?" of it all. Straczynski used the analogy of the Shadows (who prioritize ambition) and the Vorlons (who encourage stable social identity) to chart Londo's identity and motivations. "Those kind of philosophical underpinnings to me are what make the show interesting," he concluded.
Straczynski used a compelling character parallel to flesh out Londo
Season 2 of "Babylon 5" examines Londo's tragic ambition through his misguided alignment with the Shadows, which comes to have horrifying repercussions. At the same time, we see Ambassador G'Kar (Andreas Katsulas) transform from a petty schemer to a political martyr for his people, which becomes a turning point in his arc.
These parallel stories are a classic clash between 'Who are you?' and 'What do you want?,' where G'Kar and Londo become foils to each other. In the same interview, Straczynski highlighted this nuanced character parallel in "Babylon 5." "What's wonderful about it is that you have those who look at Londo, even when he's now nominally the bad guy, and feel compassion for him," he said. "And those who look at G'Kar and say, 'Well he's having a hard time right now, yeah, but he deserves it because he tried to do bad stuff in the past.' You are never one color on this show."
A Straczynski-helmed "Babylon 5" reboot was in active development in 2021, with The CW involved. However, per the showrunner's statement on X in December 2025, that version of the project seems to be dead. Today, the path ahead for this much-anticipated franchise reboot remains uncertain.