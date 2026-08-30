Sci-Fi Epic Babylon 5 Regularly Asked Two Questions, Says Creator J. Michael Straczynski

"Babylon 5" shines because it forgoes the time-tested episodic format found in most '90s sci-fi shows for a more cohesive, arc-driven storyline. Franchise creator J. Michael Straczynski added great depth to characters like Londo Mollari (Peter Jurasik), who outgrew his comic relief origins to become a complex part of the show's thrilling worldbuilding.

In an interview with Sci-Fi Universe, Straczynski used Londo's arc as an example to explain how the underrated sci-fi show he developed consistently asked two questions to drive its story forward. "There are two fundamental questions in the show that are asked repeatedly," he said. "One is, 'What do you want?' The second one is, 'Who are you?' And one of the key thematic elements in this show is that the order in which you answer those questions can destroy you or illuminate you."

Straczynski believes that seeking answers about character motivation before character identity can be counterintuitive, as knowing the answer to "Who are you?" first should allow us to "logically and reasonably" arrive at the "What do you want?" of it all. Straczynski used the analogy of the Shadows (who prioritize ambition) and the Vorlons (who encourage stable social identity) to chart Londo's identity and motivations. "Those kind of philosophical underpinnings to me are what make the show interesting," he concluded.