'90s Sci-Fi Shows That Still Hold Up Today

It's possible that pop culture peaked in the 1990s. Nowhere is that more evident than in the hefty selection of incredible science fiction television viewers enjoyed on a regular weekly basis. These shows never generated the staggering viewership of mainstream comedies like "Seinfeld" or blockbuster hospital dramas like "ER," but they did their part, delighting audiences with thoughtful ideas, carefully crafted moral dilemmas, and smart comedy.

Seriously, though, look around. Aside from better visuals, are there any modern sci-fi shows that capture the zeal of space exploration as well as "Farscape" does, or delve into the human condition as thoughtfully as "Star Trek: The Next Generation"? These series were transformative, introducing characters and ideas that modern filmmakers continue to chase with mixed success.

To prove this point, we've assembled some of our favorite '90s sci-fi television, ranked in no particular order. No, they're not always perfect, but where they may falter in special effects, they more than make up for it by delivering compelling entertainment that engages both the brain and the heart.