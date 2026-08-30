Dutton Ranch Star Cole Hauser Was Originally Asked To Play A Different Yellowstone Character

It might seem like Cole Hauser was destined to play the stoic, fiercely loyal Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone," but the actor was initially offered a different role on the acclaimed series. When asked whether series creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson approached him for playing Rip, Hauser told The Hollywood Reporter that Linson, his longtime friend, came to him with an offer to play one of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) children.

Hauser explained, "[Linson] came to me initially [with 'Yellowstone'] and said, 'Take a look at these different roles and tell me what you think.' In the beginning it was to play one of the children of John Dutton. I read the pilot and I thought, well this guy [Rip] only has a couple of scenes, but I love the character. I got on the phone with Taylor. We spoke for two hours, and that was kind of it."

While Hauser might've fared well as Lee or Kayce Dutton, his affinity for Rip Wheeler led Sheridan to flesh out the character's arc along the way. "[Sheridan is] a tremendous American writer. It was a great collaboration," Hauser added in the same interview, referring to the fact that some of his ideas for Rip were factored in as the show progressed.