Yellowstone: Rip Wheeler's 10 Best Moments Ranked

"Yellowstone," created by John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, is a neo-Western full of gravelly-voiced men wielding influence and violence as they fight over cattle and land. It's full of cowboy icons doing cowboy things; it stars Kevin Costner, for goodness' sake. Yet from all of these characters, one cowboy stands alone as the breakout.

Rip Wheeler, as played by Cole Hauser, is essentially the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch fixer. This tough, gritty, and reliable cowboy will do whatever needs to be done using whatever resources he needs to use. As such, Rip is often at the center of the show's most intense and passionate sequences, especially when it comes to his love affair with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

Rip is, in this writer's opinion, the best character of the entire show. So, to celebrate this character among characters, let's run down Rip Wheeler's 10 best "Yellowstone" moments and rank them.