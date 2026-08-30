Star Trek: What 'Riker's Beard' Actually Means

You've heard it; you've definitely seen it — but what does it actually mean? We're talking about the "Star Trek"-inspired term "Riker's beard," which is named for Jonathan Frakes' Commander William T. Riker of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

The phrase "Riker's beard" does refer to the character's facial hair, but for a very specific reason. It's used to describe something (usually in pop culture) that was originally subpar or lackluster in quality but over time improved to the point of becoming actually good or, at minimum, noticeably better than it was before. It's something of the opposite of the phrase "jumped the shark," which is usually used to describe when a TV show has gone downhill.

But how does Commander Riker's facial hair factor into a phrase that seemingly doesn't have a meaning related to "Star Trek"? Well, the phrase gets its name from the fact that Riker didn't start having a beard on the show until the top of Season 2, which is when many fans believe the series had a noticeable jump in quality — the season features some of the must-watch "Next Generation" episodes.