Quote Of The Day By Henry Cavill: 'I Think That's Just One Of The Facts Of Life, That Sometimes Things Don't Go Your Way, And Other Times They...'

"I think that's just one of the facts of life, that sometimes things don't go your way, and other times they do. I think it's when you care about something very, very deeply, and it doesn't go your way that it can last a little longer. It can have more of a psychological effect. But I've always been good at looking forward and moving forward and doing everything I can to make the best of a scenario — or leaving something behind me if it's possible to do so."

The above quote is from Cavill's 2022 interview with The Talks. When asked how he copes with negative circumstances, Cavill explained that things haven't always worked out in his favor, even when he has put forth the necessary effort.

"I think trying times are always good environments for growth, so I've spent a lot of time in self-reflection," the actor shared, stressing the importance of carrying on even when life disappoints you.

"It can be easy to fall into negative places," he continued. "But if you're reflecting enough, then you can try and turn into something positive."