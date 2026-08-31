Quote Of The Day By Henry Cavill: 'I Think That's Just One Of The Facts Of Life, That Sometimes Things Don't Go Your Way, And Other Times They...'
Henry Cavill is no stranger to success: He made his television debut in "The Inspector Lynley Mysteries" and went on to play Charles Brandon in Showtime's prestige drama "The Tudors." But the actor is perhaps best known for playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's adaptation of "The Witcher" before exiting after Season 3.
While Cavill's turn as Geralt was rather well-received, the actor skyrocketed into stardom for portraying Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Apart from appearing in films like "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Cavill also starred in "The Man from U.N.C.L.E," "Enola Holmes," "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," "Argylle," and "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." Cavill also earned a Saturn Award nomination for Best Actor on Television for "The Witcher."
Cavill brings an impressive amount of commitment and dedication to complex, brooding roles, which is why he is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Henry Cavill
"I think that's just one of the facts of life, that sometimes things don't go your way, and other times they do. I think it's when you care about something very, very deeply, and it doesn't go your way that it can last a little longer. It can have more of a psychological effect. But I've always been good at looking forward and moving forward and doing everything I can to make the best of a scenario — or leaving something behind me if it's possible to do so."
The above quote is from Cavill's 2022 interview with The Talks. When asked how he copes with negative circumstances, Cavill explained that things haven't always worked out in his favor, even when he has put forth the necessary effort.
"I think trying times are always good environments for growth, so I've spent a lot of time in self-reflection," the actor shared, stressing the importance of carrying on even when life disappoints you.
"It can be easy to fall into negative places," he continued. "But if you're reflecting enough, then you can try and turn into something positive."
Deeper meaning of Henry Cavill's quote — make the best out of hardships
To expand on his quote in the same interview, Cavill talked about an on-set injury that was incredibly difficult to power through.
"Had it been even slightly worse, it would have been a rupture ... that can be life-changing and career-changing," the actor said. While Cavill was concerned about a possible negative outcome, he focused on healing and striking a balance between listening to his doctors and pushing himself for projects.
But Cavill also knew his limits, which is why he said he could pause whenever things got "just too painful." In terms of Cavill's career, his roles as Superman and Geralt didn't end up working in the long term due to circumstances beyond his control. This, however, hasn't stopped the actor from moving forward and seeking new projects, including the upcoming films "Voltron" and "Highlander."
More quotes from Henry Cavill
- "... I definitely lean on my family a lot. And I enjoy enormously spending time with them, especially being in a career where one can be under the microscope a lot. It's lovely to have family members who just know who you are. You can make mistakes or not make mistakes, and no one holds it as a permanent character flaw against you." — from his 2022 interview with The Talks
- "I want to do it as true to the lore as possible. For me it was about bringing my love for the character to the show, as a fan — I want to protect it. It would've hurt my heart to hear there was a show that I didn't jump on, [especially] if someone else had a unique and perhaps even brilliant interpretation of Geralt, but one not who I, as a fan, sees." — from a 2019 interview with British GQ
- "I think what I'm going to do is just enjoy the journey, ride the wave, and if the punches come, roll with them." — from a 2013 interview with The Hollywood Reporter