The Walking Dead: Dead City Brings Back Beth — And Brings Maggie And Negan Closer Than Ever

As Maggie and Negan walk the streets of New York, he tells her she'd be a great mom, and he knows "because I'm a s**t dad." He has a son, but he never sees him, thinking "the kid's better off without me." Maggie starts to leave for the airport, but Negan tries to convince her to stay — and admits he intended to kill Alan today, showing her a gun. He gives her the gun to hold "for safety" — why isn't she running for her life at this point? — and she decides, "I've tried being good for so long. I think I want to try being happy." And in that spirit, she decides to blow off the flight to see Beth sing. Negan takes her to a Christmas market where she finds a Statue of Liberty snow globe... and also a tarot card reader who promises to foretell her future.

Maggie sits down, and the reader pulls The World card, declaring that Maggie has been to New York in another life. After a few more cards, Negan joins her, and the reader pulls the Wheel of Fortune, telling them they're "in the midst of some major karmic cycle." She examines their hands and finds evidence of "karmic bonds" between them: "You've had several lives together." Negan jokes that this all means they should do some "hanky-panky" — way to spoil the vibe, Negan — and they head to the bar to see Beth sing the Christmas classic "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear," which she and Maggie used to sing as kids. But Negan's face falls when he spots Alan in the crowd.

Negan takes the gun out of Maggie's purse and follows Alan outside, shoving him into an alley and pointing the gun at his head, yelling at him to admit what he did. Maggie runs out to stop Negan, and he relents at first, but then Alan calls her a "little b***h" — and before Negan can shoot him, Maggie punches his lights out. After he runs off, Maggie and Negan share a laugh ("We had something to learn from one another"), and she heads back into the bar while he walks off to call his son.

Maggie and Beth walk home singing together, and Maggie tells her she's ready to sell the farm. They go home to Beth's apartment — and Luis lives in her building, too! But then Maggie gets a call from a loan officer approving her business plan, and she changes her mind: "Maybe what I want can wait a little longer. I mean, it's not like the world is ending tomorrow." (Oof, about that...) Meanwhile, Negan spots Alan on the street and cocks his gun... and we hear a gunshot.

Back in the zombie reality, Maggie's son Hershel runs in to tell her that Negan killed Fabian and sliced Dillard's face in half. Oh man... can't we just keep living in that alternate reality, please?

What'd you think of this very special "Walking Dead: Dead City" episode? Hit the comments to give us your take!