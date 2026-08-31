Emmys 2026 Poll: What Should Win For Outstanding Limited Series?
Five captivating shows are competing to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series this year — and one of the nominees should sound familiar to voters.
Netflix's grudge-fueled anthology "BEEF" won eight Emmys for its first season in 2023, including trophies for stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. It's back in the race again this year for Season 2, racking up 16 total nominations, including a chance to defend its crown in this category. (Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan took over as the stars in Season 2, joined by Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton.)
Another nominee might have a familiar ring to it, as well: FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," another Ryan Murphy-produced anthology in the vein of "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story," both of which have plenty of Emmy nominations and wins to their credit. "Love Story" landed six nods altogether, including one for lead actress Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette.
Elsewhere in this category...
The other three nominees in the running this year are completely new shows, although they all boast former Emmy winners in their casts. We'll start with the Netflix thriller "The Beast in Me," with stars Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys piling up four previous Emmy wins between them. (Rhys might make that five, actually, since he's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy this year for "Widow's Bay.")
Peacock's missing-child drama "All Her Fault" is nominated, as well, and star Sarah Snook previously won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama in 2024 for "Succession." Finally, HBO's quirky dramedy "DTF St. Louis" finds perennial nominees Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini in a twisted game of suburban infidelity. (Bateman won his Emmy in 2019 for directing "Ozark.")
So if you were an Emmy voter, would you go for another serving of "BEEF"? Or would you rather honor one of the other nominees this time around? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.