Emmys 2026 Poll: What Should Win For Outstanding Limited Series?

Five captivating shows are competing to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series this year — and one of the nominees should sound familiar to voters.

Netflix's grudge-fueled anthology "BEEF" won eight Emmys for its first season in 2023, including trophies for stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. It's back in the race again this year for Season 2, racking up 16 total nominations, including a chance to defend its crown in this category. (Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan took over as the stars in Season 2, joined by Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton.)

Another nominee might have a familiar ring to it, as well: FX's "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," another Ryan Murphy-produced anthology in the vein of "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story," both of which have plenty of Emmy nominations and wins to their credit. "Love Story" landed six nods altogether, including one for lead actress Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette.