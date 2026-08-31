How To Watch The 2026 US Open Tennis Championships
The 2026 U.S. Open is finally here, and tennis fans should look forward to watching the sport's biggest names compete for a trophy over the next couple of weeks on their September TV calendar. As the final Grand Slam tournament of the year and the only one held in the United States, the U.S. Open will crown winners in five events.
Per usual, men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles are taking center stage, with seven rounds of singles and six rounds of men's and women's doubles set to occur. The four rounds of mixed doubles already concluded on August 26, with the Czech duo of Karolina Muchová and Jakub Menšík taking home the prize.
Those hoping to tune in to the action at any point during this year's U.S. Open can watch the matches on TV or stream them from other devices. Additionally, viewers taking in the Grand Slam event for the first time might be wondering about other details, such as the location of the 2026 U.S. Open, the dates of competition, key players to follow, and more.
When do the 2026 U.S. Open Tennis Championships take place?
The U.S. Open is always held from late August to mid-September to conclude the year's run of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. In 2026, the competition commenced its main events on Sunday, August 30 and will wrap things up with the men's singles final on Sunday, September 13.
Although die-hard tennis fanatics may have already been watching from the beginning, more casual viewers may only want to catch the highest-profile players and the matches with the most at stake. So, some of the other most important dates to remember are September 11 — which will feature the women's doubles final and the men's singles semifinals — and September 12 — which will feature the women's singles final and the men's doubles final.
Before that, the first three rounds of all singles matches are slated for August 30 through September 5, followed by the round of 16 on September 6 and 7 and the quarterfinals on September 8 and 9. Then, the women's singles semifinals will take place on September 10. Men's and women's doubles will play three rounds from September 3 to September 8, and the quarterfinals and semifinals will happen from September 8 through September 10.
Where is the 2026 U.S. Open played?
All of the matches at the 2026 U.S. Open are being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York City. Located in the north of the New York City borough of Queens, the competition's longstanding site is home to a few venues that will host the matches. The biggest matches take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand provide the stage for the rest of the primary contests.
The U.S. Open has remained in New York since 1915, before which the tournament played its matches in Newport, Rhode Island. Taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center since 1978, the U.S. Open uses courts with a hard surface as opposed to grass or clay. Fans wanting to attend the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in person can purchase tickets through the U.S. Open's official site or through resell platforms like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Ticketmaster.
Who is playing in the 2026 U.S. Open Tennis Championships?
As a highly anticipated Grand Slam tournament, the U.S. Open brings the world's best tennis players out to compete for glory. On the men's side, Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz is back to defend his singles title and is widely considered the favorite to win it all despite being sidelined with a wrist injury for over four months. Alexander Zverev could also make a statement following the German's triumph at the French Open in June. Novak Djokovic is always one to watch, and rising Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime might surprise some folks. U.S.-based audiences should keep an eye on high-ranked Americans Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe.
World No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka leads the women's singles field after winning the last two U.S. Opens, so she should be favored to claim another Grand Slam trophy. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina's Australian Open win at the beginning of 2026 could mean success for the Kazakhstani star in New York, though she will have to contend with the likes of Iga Świątek, Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, and more of the women's game's best. Coco Gauff is in good form heading into the U.S. Open and has the potential to finish at the top in her home country.
Reigning men's singles finalist Jannik Sinner stands out as the most noteworthy absence from this year's U.S. Open. In other, more exciting news, Serena and Venus Williams will compete as a women's doubles team.
Where can you watch the 2026 U.S. Open?
Those not interested in buying tickets for the 2026 U.S. Open Tennis Championships have plenty of ways to watch the action from home. Most of the matches will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC — which viewers can also access through the ESPN app. Furthermore, ESPN Unlimited subscribers can stream every single match at the 2026 U.S. Open. Those with a Disney+ subscription were also given the opportunity to watch Day 1 of the competition alongside their usual Disney+ movies and TV shows, even without the ESPN Unlimited add-on.
For more specific TV listings and the full match schedule, audiences can check the U.S. Open website. With a wealth of options for viewing the tournament for free or with a subscription, fans can easily catch every point and every game during the 2026 U.S. Open.
Who won the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in 2025?
The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open delivered some amazing tennis and unforgettable performances. In the men's singles, Carlos Alcaraz reigned supreme over Italian Jannik Sinner, winning the U.S. Open for the second time, after claiming the trophy in 2022 at the age of 19. No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka took home the women's singles title when she defeated U.S.-born player Amanda Anisimova.
In the men's doubles event, the duo of Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos defeated the British pairing of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury. New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski took down U.S. star Taylor Townsend and her Czech teammate, Kateřina Siniaková, in the women's doubles. Finally, the Italian mixed doubles duo of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won over the Polish-Norwegian team of Iga Świątek and Casper Ruud.
The 2026 U.S. Open is one of the most exciting parts of tennis fans' fall TV schedule. As things get underway, there will certainly be a ton of great tennis matches to enjoy from start to finish.