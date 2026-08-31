How To Watch The 2026 US Open Tennis Championships

The 2026 U.S. Open is finally here, and tennis fans should look forward to watching the sport's biggest names compete for a trophy over the next couple of weeks on their September TV calendar. As the final Grand Slam tournament of the year and the only one held in the United States, the U.S. Open will crown winners in five events.

Per usual, men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles are taking center stage, with seven rounds of singles and six rounds of men's and women's doubles set to occur. The four rounds of mixed doubles already concluded on August 26, with the Czech duo of Karolina Muchová and Jakub Menšík taking home the prize.

Those hoping to tune in to the action at any point during this year's U.S. Open can watch the matches on TV or stream them from other devices. Additionally, viewers taking in the Grand Slam event for the first time might be wondering about other details, such as the location of the 2026 U.S. Open, the dates of competition, key players to follow, and more.