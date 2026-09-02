Ted Lasso Season 4 Halftime Report: Brendan Hunt Sizes Up Keeley And Roy, Beard And Jane, And Alice Vs. Nate

"Ted Lasso" has officially reached the halfway point of Season 4, as Beard confronted Jane, Roy revealed to Keeley that he's been seeing someone else, and Ted made a difficult coaching decision informed by one of his biggest past mistakes.

In Episode 5, Beard and Ted attend Jane's one-woman show, "What Ever Happened to the Baby, Jane?," where it is confirmed that Jane was never pregnant after all. Beard confronts his ex backstage afterward, and as traumatized as he may be by their relationship, he still can't resist her. He does, however, manage to escape her dressing room without having sex — though not before deliberately smashing his forehead into a mirror to stop himself from giving in. (Ted, meanwhile, seems to hit it off with Jane's stage manager... but more on that following Episode 6.)

Elsewhere, Roy admits to Keeley that he has, in fact, been seeing someone: his orthopedist, Dr. Erin Beaumont (Laura Haddock), who has accounted for the last several of the 10 dates Keeley encouraged him to go on before the former couple considers giving their relationship another shot. (Rebecca's relationship with Matthijs also implodes after he reveals that he, his daughter Jelka, and Jelka's mother are moving to London, where he and his ex have both found new jobs... but more on that following Episode 6, too.)

And at Richmond, Ted makes the difficult decision to suspend Alice for a game after she lashes out at the Lady Greyhounds, who ultimately lose to Chelsea despite a strong second-half showing. And because there's just one more game before the Christmas break, the suspension takes her out for the remainder of the calendar year.

Without mentioning Nate by name, Ted alludes to his regret over missing the warning signs and troubling behavior exhibited by his former assistant coach before things spiraled out of control — but the acknowledgment calls into question why the series hasn't provided any sort of update on Nate in Season 4. When last we saw him, at the end of Season 3, he and Beard were serving as Roy's assistant coaches on the men's team.

In the Q&A below, "Ted Lasso" star and executive producer Brendan Hunt clarifies what Jane actually knew about her supposed pregnancy, weighs in on the latest obstacle keeping Roy and Keeley apart, explains how Ted's experience with Nate informs his handling of Alice, and teases whether viewers will finally learn what became of Richmond's former wunderkind before Season 4 comes to an end.