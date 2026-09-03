Why Two Cups From Lioness Looks So Familiar

"Lioness" — the Paramount+ spy thriller from creator Taylor Sheridan — is loaded with a cast of familiar faces. But character actor James Jordan, whom you know as Two Cups, is no stranger to roaming the sets of a Sheridan production. The actor has worked with the "Yellowstone" mastermind more than half a dozen times.

For the uninitiated, "Lioness," which premiered its 3rd season on Paramount+ on August 2, follows Joe McNamara (Zoe Saldaña), a CIA operative who leads a team of undercover operatives tasked with bringing down terrorist organizations from the inside. In addition to Saldaña, the star-studded cast features some other Oscar-winning heavy hitters like Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman, but the heavy lifting on the ground falls to the Quick Reaction Force (QRF). That's where Jordan shines as Two Cups, the rugged Quick Reaction Force operator and former Green Beret whose tactical expertise and dry banter keep the team grounded during perilous extractions.

If you've watched every series in the Sheridan-verse, odds are you've seen him before. Jordan played livestock agent Steve Hendon on "Yellowstone," brought weary charm to the trail cook Cookie in the prequel "1883," and took on the role of prison guard Ed Simmons on "Mayor of Kingstown." Most recently, he stepped into the oil fields as tough-talking petroleum engineer Dale Bradley in Sheridan's West Texas drama "Landman."