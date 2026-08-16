15 Best Sketch Comedy Shows Of All Time, Ranked
Unless you live in a major city like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, or Toronto, then chances are your primary exposure to sketch comedy is through television. At their best, sketch comedy TV shows combine absurd premises with political satire, social commentary, or just plain old idiotic slapstick to produce something that makes you laugh every single time you watch it, no matter if it's the first or five hundredth time.
Nevertheless, ranking the best sketch comedy shows of all time is an intimidating task. Several cult favorites, including "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!," "The State," and "The Tracey Ullman Show," didn't make the final cut because their appeal is more niche than some of the shows that ranked higher. Meanwhile, some of the best improvised television shows like Dropout's "Make Some Noise" and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" weren't included because they don't fit the traditional sketch comedy format. However, the shows that did make this list are among the funniest, most memorable, most influential, and most culturally significant sketch comedy series ever to air on television.
15. MADtv
"MADtv" always had the reputation of being the weaker competitor to "Saturday Night Live," but it still deserves credit for being the show's most well-known competition. In its original incarnation, "MADtv" ran for 15 seasons from 1995 to 2009 on Fox, and differed from "SNL" in being edgier, more diverse, and more popular among middle-American audiences. Take, for instance, the incisive satirical sketch "iRack," which parodied Apple products and America's involvement in the Middle East, or the heavily censored version of "The Sopranos" made for network TV audiences.
Its cast included, over the years, comedians who were frankly underrated during their time on the show. Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key's comedy partnership began as cast members, while the likes of Michael McDonald, Alex Borstein, Ike Barinholtz, and Phil LaMarr all rose to fame in the comedy world thanks to their "MADtv" tenures. Although The CW's revival in 2016 was one of the worst TV reboots of the 2010s, the original iteration of "MADtv" will always be remembered as a worthy opponent to comedy giants like "SNL" — as long as you forget the many sketches and characters that have aged rather terribly.
14. Upright Citizens Brigade
These days, Upright Citizens Brigade is regarded as one of the more influential modern comedy institutions, but its humble beginnings were as an improv and sketch group founded by Matt Walsh, Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, and Ian Roberts. Beyond turning UCB into a physical theater and training center, those four comedians starred in a short-lived Comedy Central sketch series, "Upright Citizens Brigade," which feels like a window into their work before the more well-known projects involving all of them.
Compared to other sketch shows of the late '90s, the sketch series revolves around a central framing device of four secret agents helping kickstart absurd scenarios in modern-day life, transitioning seamlessly between sketches that border on the surreal and the lowbrow. Though Amy Poehler's experiences on "SNL" make her seem like a long-time pro at sketch comedy, getting to see a younger version of her on "Upright Citizens Brigade" proves that some of the all-time great comics have undeniable star power from the very beginning.
13. In Living Color
It's surprising, in hindsight, that a show like "In Living Color," with a star-studded cast and strong ratings, didn't last longer than five seasons. However, behind-the-scenes turmoil ultimately led to the cancellation of the Fox series, which premiered in 1990 and broke new ground as a sketch comedy show with a predominantly African-American cast, featuring the entire Wayans family, who would later go on to star in the "Scary Movie" franchise.
Among the non-Wayans stars of "In Living Color" were Jim Carrey, who leapfrogged from playing characters like Fire Marshal Bill and Vera de Milo to movie stardom with "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "The Mask"; Jamie Foxx, a late addition to the cast before getting his own sitcom in 1996; and David Alan Grier, who went on to become a Tony-winning dramatic actor. Though it's regarded as one of the best Fox TV shows of all time, its short-lived tenure on the network kept it from becoming even more iconic. Still, for a moment in the early 90s, it was the cooler, fresher, and more timely counterpart to shows like "Saturday Night Live," populated with stars who had been turned down by the NBC show.
12. The Kids in the Hall
Canadian sketch comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall (consisting of Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Scott Thompson, and Bruce McCulloch) was together on and off in the 1980s before Lorne Michaels saw them perform and quickly had their own sketch series greenlit. "The Kids in the Hall" premiered on HBO in the U.S. and CBC Television in Canada, airing for five seasons between 1989 and 1995, before returning for a sixth on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.
Drawing most of their inspiration from the work of Monty Python, "The Kids in the Hall" specialized in surrealism above all else. There's "The Chicken Lady," in which McKinney plays a violently orgasming circus freak; the Sizzler Sisters, played by McDonald and Foley; and, of course, McKinney's "Head Crusher," a businessman who spends his free time pretending to crush strangers' heads with his fingers. Though the Kids' style feels very indebted to their comedic heroes, their edgier sensibilities and progressive approach set them apart from their sketch comedy peers, making them one of the few '80s and '90s sketch collectives whose work hasn't aged incredibly poorly.
11. The Whitest Kids U' Know
"The Whitest Kids U' Know" may have been incredibly niche during its run from 2007 to 2011, but especially in today's climate, its comedy feels ahead of its time. The group, formed in the early 2000s in New York City, included Sam Brown, Darren Trumeter, Timmy Williams, Zach Cregger, and Trevor Moore, the latter of whom was arguably the breakout star, especially in solo pieces like "It's Illegal to Say" and "Trevor Talks to Kids."
The best work from "Whitest Kids" incorporated scathing political satire, parodies of historical figures and events, profane and often graphic humor, and, above all else, a proclivity for counterculture best exemplified in sketches like "Moon Bears," "My Family Lives in Garbage," and "Songs of Olden Times." Sadly, Moore's death in 2021 put an end to the group's output, but at least Cregger continues the "Whitest Kids" legacy by directing horror movies that share the ambition and comedic stylings of the show's best sketches.
10. A Black Lady Sketch Show
In recent years, it's been tough for a brand-new sketch comedy show to emerge and capture the attention of audiences. However, one of the few exceptions to this rule is HBO's "A Black Lady Sketch Show," a highly acclaimed sketch program that premiered in 2019, filling a much-needed void in sketch comedy television for more diversity, especially of women of color. The main cast included Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend, with future "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson in the cast for the first season.
Some of the best sketches that prove "A Black Lady Sketch Show" is great are love letters to the great Black women of Hollywood, featuring guest stars like Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, and Wanda Sykes. Other skits lampoon pop culture and social behaviors with a fresh perspective that rivals other diverse sketch programs. Despite the show's critical acclaim, HBO canceled it after four seasons, putting an abrupt end to a rare sketch comedy show that's not only laugh-out-loud funny and brilliant, but also feels necessary in a comedy landscape that doesn't often uplift the voices of women of color.
9. Chappelle's Show
Although Dave Chappelle's name is synonymous with controversy these days, it can't be denied how influential and massive "Chappelle's Show" was during its heyday. Co-created with Neal Brennan, "Chappelle's Show" focused primarily on social satire and character pieces starring the titular comedian, with a recurring cast that included comedians like Paul Mooney and Bill Burr. However, Chappelle is always front and center with now-iconic characters like drug addict Tyrone Biggums, blind racist Clayton Bigsby, and professional hater Silky Johnson.
Among the most memorable "Chappelle's Show" segments is "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories," a recurring sketch in which comedian Charlie Murphy narrates his encounters with celebrities like Rick James or Prince, re-enacted by Chappelle. There's also Chappelle's "Black Bush," a scathing parody of President George W. Bush's incompetent governing. Aside from serving as one of the best time capsules of early 2000s culture, "Chappelle's Show" paved the way for many sketch comedy shows that followed, especially those that de-emphasize ensemble casts in favor of singular star performers.
8. The Muppet Show
It simply doesn't get more "showbiz" than the Muppets, who had been television staples for over a decade before Jim Henson's "The Muppet Show" premiered. The variety comedy series ran from 1976 to 1981, with puppets primarily voiced by Henson, Frank Oz, Jerry Nelson, and Fran Brill, among others. Hosted by Kermit the Frog and his cavalcade of felted friends struggling to keep the show on the air, "The Muppet Show" included sketch comedy, musical performances, parody, and other variety segments hosted by various cast members, often with celebrity guest stars ranging from up-and-coming stars to Hollywood royalty.
Not only is the original "The Muppet Show" one of the best shows streaming on Disney+, but the recent special featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Maya Rudolph, and Seth Rogen proved that, even 50 years after the show's debut, the Muppets haven't lost their charm. Until more episodes of "The Muppet Show" get greenlit by Disney, we'll have an endless amount of joy rewatching our favorite stand-up bits by Fozzie Bear, inventions from Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker, and heckles from Statler and Waldorf.
7. Second City Television (SCTV)
The Second City theaters in Chicago and Toronto were a breeding ground for many future stars of "Saturday Night Live," but "Second City Television," or "SCTV," was the sketch comedy series featuring those Toronto-based players who hadn't transitioned to 30 Rock. Among that small-but-pivotal cast were John Candy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, and Rick Moranis, all of whom would go on to become massive comedy stars in both film and television.
As the wittier, cultish, and more niche companion show to "SNL," "SCTV" focused mainly on sketches disguised as programs airing on the titular fictional network, from slapstick commercial parodies like "Shower in a Briefcase" to full-blown talk shows like "Great White North," hosted by Bob and Doug McKenzie (Moranis and Dave Thomas), who later got their own spinoff film, "Strange Brew." Though it never became the mainstream hit that "SNL" was, you'd be hard-pressed to find a sketch show with a cast that feels more cohesive and kinetic than the "SCTV" players, given they all had plenty of experience performing on stage together before hitting the airwaves.
6. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
If you're a fan of sketch comedy, chances are there are at least five sketches from "I Think You Should Leave" that you quote daily. Although Tim Robinson's time on "SNL" as a cast member and writer wasn't exactly a star-making turn, "I Think You Should Leave" has turned him into comedy's newest savior, providing three seasons (so far) of sketches focused on characters refusing to admit they're wrong, desperately trying to look cool in front of others, and skirting responsibility. Its recurring cast also includes co-creator Zach Kanin, Robinson's former "Detroiters" co-star Sam Richardson, comedians Patti Harrison and Connor O'Malley, and "SNL" compatriots like Will Forte and Vanessa Bayer.
Obviously, there are "I Think You Should Leave" sketches that have gone beyond the alt-comedy demographic of the series, like "Hot Dog Car," "Driving Crooner," and "Detective Crashmore," but some of the best gems are the ones that haven't been memed to death; "Credit Card Roulette," "Zipline," and "Baby of the Year" feature some of the weirdest yet most transfixing comedy, period. The episodes might be short and sweet, but you'll be thinking about Robinson's performances for long, long after you've finished watching them.
5. Key & Peele
After meeting as cast members on "MADtv," Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele started their own sketch comedy series, "Key & Peele," which has since become one of the best Comedy Central shows of all time. Despite having clear inspiration format-wise from "Chappelle's Show," "Key & Peele" quickly carved out its own niche with sketches that parodied Black characters in pop culture, movie tropes, and African-American history. Plenty of sketches even tread into horror territory, foreshadowing Peele's shift to filmmaking, with examples including "Aggressive Telemarketer," "Baby Forest Whitaker," and "Weird Playlist."
Ultimately, where "Key & Peele" really captured the zeitgeist is through their recurring characters, like the movie-loving Valets, the irritated substitute teacher Mr. Garvey, and most of all, Barack Obama's anger translator Luther. Luther in particular became so popular that Key appeared alongside President Barack Obama at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2015, a rare example outside of "Saturday Night Live" of a sketch going from absurd fantasy to reality.
4. Portlandia
Even though Fred Armisen excelled during his years on "Saturday Night Live," watching "Portlandia" feels like digging far deeper into the comedian's brain than a mainstream sketch comedy show could provide. With Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein, "Portlandia" is a sketch series set entirely in Portland, Oregon, examining the eclectic townspeople encountered by a fictionalized Fred and Carrie. There's the eccentric and quirky Bryce and Lisa, whose business ad "Put A Bird On It!" is a highlight of the show's first season, second-wave feminists Candace and Toni, and aggressive hipsters Spyke and Iris.
It's not a sketch show that'll appeal to everyone, given how specific and offbeat its sense of humor is. However, even if the comedic sensibilities of Armisen and Brownstein aren't for you, you have to appreciate the show's commitment to being niche and quirky in a media landscape that was, at the time, flooded with sketch shows led by the comedy industry's latest stars. Across a whopping eight seasons there were so many colorful characters and sketches that, by directly appealing to the quirkiness of Portlanders, it created something universal in how it lampoons small-town life.
3. Monty Python's Flying Circus
The British comedians known as Monty Python are among the most influential comedic minds that have ever lived, mostly thanks to their BBC series "Monty Python's Flying Circus," which ran from 1969 to 1974. The group consisted of John Cleese, Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones, and Terry Gilliam, all of whom starred in the television series that predated their better-known film work with "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."
For a comedy group whose work is nearly 60 years old, "Monty Python's Flying Circus" has not only aged incredibly well, but its influence can be felt all over pop culture and everyday life (for instance, we get the term "spam" from a sketch of theirs about a cafe that puts canned meat in everything). Like all the group's work, the show specialized in a highbrow approach to farce, best exemplified by sketches like "Spanish Inquisition," "Dead Parrot," and "The Ministry of Silly Walks." You could argue that "Monty Python's Flying Circus" is a television show that could never be made today. Still, part of why their legacy has endured for so long is because their sketches are funny every single time, whether they're performed on the show, on film, or on stage decades later.
2. Mr. Show w/ Bob & David
Ask any comedian what shows inspired them to pursue sketch comedy, and more often than not, you'll probably hear "Mr. Show" cited as a major influence. The HBO series was co-created by and starred Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, and employed a wide variety of future comedy legends, including Tom Kenny, Scott Aukerman, Sarah Silverman, Jack Black, and Jill Talley. Among the best aspects of "Mr. Show" is how each sketch seamlessly transitions into the next, intrinsically tying together some of the smartest sketch writing ever aired on television.
Though this fantastic HBO show was canceled too soon in 1998 after four seasons, "Mr. Show" lives on not only through its influence but also through the occasional reunion between collaborators. The team behind "Mr. Show" did a one-off Netflix revival called "W/ Bob & David," which aired in 2015 and perfectly recaptured the magic of the original series' best sketches, like "The Audition," "The Story of Everest," and "Pre-Taped Call-In Show."
1. Saturday Night Live
As great as the other sketch comedy TV shows on this list are, no show deserves the #1 spot more than "Saturday Night Live." For over 50 years, "SNL" has taken the brightest up-and-coming American and Canadian comedians out of theaters like The Second City, Groundlings, and Upright Citizens Brigade and broadcast them into everybody's living rooms. It's been over 1,000 episodes now, introducing the comedy world to the likes of Gilda Radner, Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers, Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, and, more recently, Marcello Hernandez and Ashley Padilla. The list of indelible stars who've emerged thanks to "SNL" is, frankly, extensive.
Sure, the most ardent of producer Lorne Michaels' critics will cite awful "SNL" episodes we wish we could forget as proof that the show's legacy is overblown. However, rewatch a few of the show's classic sketches, and you'll remember how legendary the show can be at its best. Sketches like "Van Down By The River," "More Cowbell," "Lazy Sunday," "Target Lady," "Black Jeopardy," and "Debbie Downer" didn't just delight an audience for one late night, but have continued to delight audiences for years since. If you're a fan of sketch comedy television today, chances are you have some era of "SNL" that you grew up with to thank.