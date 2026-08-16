15 Best Sketch Comedy Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Unless you live in a major city like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, or Toronto, then chances are your primary exposure to sketch comedy is through television. At their best, sketch comedy TV shows combine absurd premises with political satire, social commentary, or just plain old idiotic slapstick to produce something that makes you laugh every single time you watch it, no matter if it's the first or five hundredth time.

Nevertheless, ranking the best sketch comedy shows of all time is an intimidating task. Several cult favorites, including "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!," "The State," and "The Tracey Ullman Show," didn't make the final cut because their appeal is more niche than some of the shows that ranked higher. Meanwhile, some of the best improvised television shows like Dropout's "Make Some Noise" and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" weren't included because they don't fit the traditional sketch comedy format. However, the shows that did make this list are among the funniest, most memorable, most influential, and most culturally significant sketch comedy series ever to air on television.