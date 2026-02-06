TVLine Asks: Should Muppet Show Get A Series Order? ﻿Did Fallout Reunion Deliver? Was Shrinking Exit The Right Call? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "The Muppet Show" special, "Shrinking," "Fallout," and more!

1 | On "Saturday Night Live," was it a little weird that host Alexander Skarsgård opened his monologue by announcing this was the 1,000th episode of "SNL"... and then the milestone was not acknowledged in any way for the rest of the episode?

2 | If you hadn't read the novella on which "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" was based, how early did you start to guess that Egg was actually a Targaryen?

3 | We enjoy the Grammys' Best New Artist performance medley overall, but is eight nominees perhaps too many for one segment? And for Grammy viewers who've also seen "Marty Supreme," did you wonder if the gas station backdrop during Tyler, the Creator's performance was a hat tip of sorts to that scene in the film?

4 | "Best Medicine" viewers: What's your theory as to why Sally's always sporting a neck brace?

5 | Can someone on "Doc" please swaddle that premature newborn's feet?!

Fox screenshot

6 | First it was Ted Danson in "A Man on the Inside," then Tim Allen in "Shifting Gears," and now Ray Romano in an HBO Max family drama pilot — did someone in Hollywood decide that the formula for a successful show is to cast a beloved '80s or '90s sitcom star as a widower?

7 | "Will Trent" fans, did you suspect Faith's new man — hotel owner Malcolm — was too good to be true even before the big reveal about his connection to the bank robbery Angie and Ormewood are investigating? And is a part of you kinda bummed — especially after Faith's previous relationship with Luke was dropped as soon as they got together — that this isn't the start of a serious relationship for Will's partner?

8 | Do you wish the "Fallout" finale had given us more of the Lucy/Maximus reunion before bowing out for the season? And after everything we've learned about Barb's involvement in Vault-Tec and the subsequent bombings, were you surprised that Cooper wound up taking the fall for her?

9 | Why is "The Golden Life" — the new reality show reuniting "Real Housewives of New York City" alums Luann, Ramona, Sonja, and more — airing on E! and not Bravo?



10 | Doesn't this promotional photo for ABC's upcoming "Bachelorette" special give unnerving "sorority recruitment video" vibes?

ABC

11 | First Jason Segel, now Seth Rogen... Is rebooting The Muppets officially a "Freaks & Geeks" rite of passage? And after Disney+ and ABC's delightful "Muppet Show" special, who else is hoping this leads to a full series order?

12 | As happy as we were to see "Shifting Gears" reunite Matt and Eve in the finale, didn't their reconciliation feel a little too easy? Even if Eve understood Matt's reasons for breaking things off at Christmas, wouldn't she hesitate — even a little — about getting back together?

13 | Which subtle flavor of "women with dark secrets who become entangled in a death" did the first "Imperfect Women" trailer give you? "Big Little Lies"? "The Better Sister"? "The Perfect Couple"? (There are so many choices!)

14 | With so many "Young Sheldon" alums appearing alongside Lance Barber in an upcoming episode of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," are you expecting a newly created George Sr. flashback — or another dream-sequence reunion with Georgie, like in Season 1?

15 | As much as we enjoyed Brett Goldstein on "Shrinking," did the show make the right call writing Louis out? Fully integrating Tia's killer into Jimmy's makeshift family would've been a bridge too far... right?

16 | First "RuPaul's Drag Race," now "The Masked Singer"? Do pangolins suddenly have the hardest-working publicists in Hollywood?

MTV/Fox screenshots

17 | In "The Traitors," do you think Candiace's two votes for Rob will eventually sink his game? And if Eric decides to join Rob on the dark side, do you think the two men will play nice? And were you surprised that Alan cut off the roundtable discussion so soon?

18 | "The Pitt" fans: Just how much are you dreading Episode 6 after this week ended with Louie coding?

19 | Between a wave of pilot orders and yanking a sophomore drama with six episodes left for a possible summer burn-off, is NBC making TV feel like TV again?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!