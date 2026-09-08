Star Trek's Elegant In-Universe Reason Why Most Alien Races Are Humanoid

Taking place in space, "Star Trek: The Original Series" could've brought all kinds of intricate alien races into the show — but there's actually an elegant in-universe reason that most alien races in the series are humanoid in nature. Early on, the show's producer Robert Justman started to worry about concepts like having to outfit the USS Enterprise crew in bulky and expensive spacesuits so they could safely explore inhospitable planets or rigging the cast up to fly on planets with no gravity.

"From the outset, believability was as major a concern as affordability," production executive Herbert F. Solow explained in his and Justman's companion book, "Inside Star Trek: The Real Story."

Creator Gene Roddenberry first proposed an idea that would combat this in his sales pitch for the series in March 1964, two years before "Trek" would go to air and start to define the sci-fi TV genre. Roddenberry described the concept of a "Class M" planet and explained that Captain Robert April — the first Enterprise captain, holding the position before Kirk's predecessor Captain Christopher Pike — received orders instructing, "You will confine your landings and contacts to planets approximating [E]arth-Mars conditions, life, and social orders."