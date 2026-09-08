O.J. Simpson's Trial & Power Rangers Got A Beloved Disney Cartoon Canceled, According To Co-Creator

It seems like an impossible combination, but both the O.J. Simpson trial and "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" had a major effect on the forgotten 1990s cartoon, "Gargoyles," according to the show's co-creator Greg Weisman — and could very well be considered the reason why the fantasy series was canceled.

"The O.J. Simpson trial meant we were constantly being preempted for trial coverage, because we were on syndicated stations, and syndicated stations still primarily lived off local news in the 1990s," Weisman explained to Polygon of the television landscape when the cartoon began in 1994. "Every day it ran, we were being preempted, and in any given city, people were missing episodes of 'Gargoyles,' and falling out of the habit of watching it."

Additionally, the rise of the "Power Rangers" franchise complicated things for the fantasy show. The first season of "Gargoyles" was a success, consistently charting first in its time slot. But according to Weisman, Season 2 regularly placed second in its time slot because of "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers."