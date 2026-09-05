5 Great Shows That Were Completely Removed From Their Streaming Service Home

Over the last few years, streaming services have developed a worrying habit: Completely removing excellent original programming from their platforms entirely — and, in some cases, leaving those shows without a home.

Warner Bros. Discover CEO, David Zaslav, made the jaw-dropping decision to shelve the nearly-completed "Batgirl" film in August 2022, and ever since, the door has been open for other studios and companies to start disappearing parts of their catalogue. Unfortunately, these kinds of ruthless — usually cost-cutting — measures rarely discriminate on quality, so both great and not-so-great series (and movies) have sadly been upended by the snowball effect.

With that in mind, we decided to round up a select few excellent shows that were put out to pasture by the streaming services that put a roof over their proverbial heads. Prepare to be a little annoyed about it.