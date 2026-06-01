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After pivoting from sketch comedy horror with the award-winning movie "Get Out," filmmaker Jordan Peele was announced as helming a "Twilight Zone" revival series. Serving as its co-developer, executive producer, and host, Peele breathed new life into Rod Serling's iconic anthology series. However, despite the prestigious creative talent behind the revival, both behind-the-scenes and on camera, "The Twilight Zone" was cancelled after two seasons. This leaves the show's run to a scant 20 episodes, though each offer their own thought-provoking tales that the franchise is known for.

We've gathered all episodes from the 2019 revival series and ranked them from worst to best. From fresh takes on familiar premises to stories that rethink what's possible from a "Twilight Zone" episode, the revival definitely featured a wide range of vignettes. Here are all 20 episodes of Jordan Peele's "Twilight Zone" reboot ranked, covering the full breadth of its imaginative revival.