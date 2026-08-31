5 Best Dolly Parton TV Movies, Ranked
The late Dolly Parton was a country music legend, but she also brought joy to the world with her acting. Her films "9 to 5" and "Steel Magnolias" are '80s classics that she starred in alongside fellow legends Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Julia Roberts, and Shirley MacLaine. Parton had tons of television credits, including a short-lived variety show titled "Dolly" that pulled in 39.47 million viewers during its 1987 premiere on ABC. At the time, that made it the most-watched series premiere in television history. Despite that success, the "Jolene" singer didn't pursue a career in television the same way other country music stars have.
Many of her TV credits show she mainly either guest-starred as herself, or played a fun character on a few episodes of a friend's show — except for one niche genre: The TV movie. Dolly worked on more than several TV movies throughout her career, starring in both major roles and cameos. Although Christmas is a significant theme in many of her films, not all are holiday movies. It's a lot of television for even the biggest Parton fan to watch, but some standouts include her first-ever starring role in a TV film and an Emmy award-winning Netflix film. These are the five best TV movies starring Dolly Parton that no one should skip.
5. A Smoky Mountain Christmas (1986)
Dolly Parton plays country music singer Lorna Davis in her first TV movie, 1986's "A Smoky Mountain Christmas." Around the holidays, Lorna needs a break from her grueling work schedule and escapes to a family friend's home in the Rocky Mountains for some peace. There, she finds a group of orphans who rely on each other to survive and becomes a mother figure to them. As this makeshift family rediscovers the holiday spirit together, they also have to contend with an evil witch. Jezebel (Anita Morris) grows jealous of Lorna's relationship with man of the woods and town legend, Mountain Dan (Lee Majors).
"A Smoky Mountain Christmas" has a distinctly '80s vibe, thanks in part to Parton's mere presence (and big hair). It's not at all self aware, in a way that TV movies in the '80s could get away with, but some moments are authentically tender thanks to Parton and land with the right amount of emotional weight. Even in a Christmas movie as chaotic as this one, her natural acting talent is clear.
4. Christmas on the Square (2020)
Dolly Parton was a five-time Emmy nominee, but only won once, as executive producer for the Netflix musical film, "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square." Parton wrote the music and lyrics for 14 original songs in the movie, which had a script written by Maria S. Schlatter and was directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen. The impressive crew had a talented cast to work with, including Parton as an angel aptly named Angel, Jeanine Mason as her trainee Felicity, Josh Segarra as the town's pastor, Christian, the late Treat Williams as a shop owner named Carl, Christine Baranski as the town villain, Regina, and Jenifer Lewis as Regina's former best friend and town hairdresser, Margeline.
"Christmas on the Square" tells the story of Fullerville, a town named after Regina's family, which she wants to sell to build a mall after her father's death. Despite the fact that he loved the town, Regina has bad memories because of past mistakes. She announces that the whole town must leave by Christmas Eve, but thanks to her angels — Felicity (who is incognito as her assistant), Angel, and a little girl named Violet (Selah Kimbro Jones) — she finds compassion while reconciling past regrets. Fair warning, this film likes to pour on more cheese than most Christmas movies, but it's impossible not to fall in love with the town. Baranski is the perfect caricature of a villain, and Parton obviously shines as the head angel looking over everyone. As with any musical, some songs are catchier than others, but this is a great family-friendly choice.
3. Unlikely Angel (1996)
Dolly Parton had a more underrated role as an angel named Ruby Diamond in the 1996 CBS holiday comedy "Unlikely Angel." Ruby is a country music star who dies in a car accident, and is tasked with learning how to put others before herself after becoming an angel. She has to help reconnect workaholic widower Ben (Brian Kerwin) with his kids, Sarah (Allison Mack) and Matthew (Eli Marienthal). Ruby's quest takes some unexpected turns and includes a sweet love connection.
"Unlikely Angel" is like "Mary Poppins" mixed with a little bit of "Mrs. Doubtfire" set at Christmastime — nothing short of an ideal vehicle for Parton in the mid-'90s. Who wouldn't want the "I Will Always Love You" singer to be their nanny? Ruby's challenges are often unexpected, making the plot feel fresh. But the vibes you expect from any Christmas movie are still there — the film is full of warmth, love, and the feeling of togetherness that Parton always seemed to bring to her performances.
2. A Country Christmas Story (2013)
Dolly Parton plays herself in the 2013 Lifetime original Christmas movie, "A Country Christmas Story." Her role can best be described as an important cameo. Parton didn't even produce the film or have any songwriting credits, like she does on many of her TV movie projects. You only have to watch the movie once to see why she took the role, though. "A Country Christmas Story" centers on Grace (Desiree Ross), a biracial teenager living in an Appalachian town, being raised by her white mother Jenny (Megyn Price) and grandmother Sarah (Mary Kay Place) after her parents divorced and her father moved away.
Grace is musically gifted and wants to enter Dolly Parton's songwriting contest, but her mother essentially bans music from the home because from her perspective, Grace's father, Danny (Brian McKnight), left them to pursue a dead end music career. Grace is encouraged to enter the contest, and her journey teaches her whole family that they can heal old wounds, dream, and still be together when it matters. The film is a rare gem in the TV Christmas movie genre, and Parton as the host of the talent competition rounds out the cast perfectly. Her standout scene is a conversation with Grace where she encourages the youngster to put her parents' conflict behind her before she performs. Plus, if you just want to hear a country music legend sing "Jingle Bells," this is the movie for you.
1. Blue Valley Songbird (1999)
Dolly Parton's best TV movie performance is in another project with Lifetime, "Blue Valley Songbird," a film based on her song of the same name. In 1999, Parton told Billboard that, after she wrote the song for her 1998 album, "Hungry Again," she knew it had to be a movie and made a deal with Lifetime. She executive produced and starred in the film, one of very few TV movies she's done that isn't Christmas-themed.
Parton stars as Leanna Taylor, a small-town country singer whose emotionally abusive boyfriend and manager, Hank (John Terry), aims to keep her success small and predictable. Through flashbacks, it's revealed that Leanna is trapped in a cycle of abuse started by her father, who also tried to control her talent. Leanna's mother helped her escape, and she hasn't been home since, but a family tragedy forces her to relive memories. Leanna eventually learns to break the cycle and stand in her power with a little help from Bobby (fellow country singer Billy Dean), a guitarist in her band.
Not only does Parton give a wonderful, nuanced performance as the redheaded (!) Leanna, "Blue Valley Songbird" was ahead of its time in depicting emotionally abusive relationships. Neither of Leanna's abusers physically harm her — they only harm men she cares about – but their intimidation tactics are clear, as are the scars they carelessly leave on Leanna's heart by stifling her dreams. The film is an important reminder that TV movies aren't just a ridiculous genre. Dolly Parton is proof that these movies can deliver powerful, even life-changing, messages, as profound as anything on the big screen.