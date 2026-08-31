5 Best Dolly Parton TV Movies, Ranked

The late Dolly Parton was a country music legend, but she also brought joy to the world with her acting. Her films "9 to 5" and "Steel Magnolias" are '80s classics that she starred in alongside fellow legends Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Julia Roberts, and Shirley MacLaine. Parton had tons of television credits, including a short-lived variety show titled "Dolly" that pulled in 39.47 million viewers during its 1987 premiere on ABC. At the time, that made it the most-watched series premiere in television history. Despite that success, the "Jolene" singer didn't pursue a career in television the same way other country music stars have.

Many of her TV credits show she mainly either guest-starred as herself, or played a fun character on a few episodes of a friend's show — except for one niche genre: The TV movie. Dolly worked on more than several TV movies throughout her career, starring in both major roles and cameos. Although Christmas is a significant theme in many of her films, not all are holiday movies. It's a lot of television for even the biggest Parton fan to watch, but some standouts include her first-ever starring role in a TV film and an Emmy award-winning Netflix film. These are the five best TV movies starring Dolly Parton that no one should skip.