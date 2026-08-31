Dennis Hopper Starred In A Forgotten TV Series That Adapted Greek Mythology

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From "American Gods" to "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" to "Xena: Warrior Princess," several television series have adapted Greek mythology over the years. But while the aforementioned are some of Hollywood's most popular attempts over the last few decades, a forgotten series that starred the late Dennis Hopper also deserves a shoutout.

Hopper starred in "Jason and the Argonauts," which is based on the classic Greek tale. It centered on the hero's quest of a young man named Jason, after the murder of his father, the Greek King of Iolkos. Hopper played Pelias, the man who murdered Jason's father, his own brother. Years later, Jason, who'd been hidden from harm, returned to reclaim his rightful place as the heir of Iolkos, on the condition that he completed a quest to find the Golden Fleece.

Not to be confused with the 1963 film, the two-part miniseries premiered in May 2000 on NBC. "Jason and the Argonauts" also starred Jason London, Frank Langella, Natasha Henstridge, Derek Jacobi, Olivia Williams, Brian Thompson, and Adrian Lester, to name a few. As of the time of this writing, the adaptation is streaming on several platforms, including Prime Video.