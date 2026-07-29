10 Best TV Shows About Greek Mythology

With the blockbuster success of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," Greek mythology is once again having a major pop-culture moment. Though the pantheon of gods, demigods, heroes, and Titans has existed for thousands of years, there are surprisingly few TV shows that actually take advantage of this rich and layered cultural history.

Greek mythology has seen plenty of reinterpretations over the years, whether it's as scholarly as Emily Wilson's translation of "The Odyssey" or as modernized as Rick Riordan's franchise of young adult novels. Some stories of Greek mythology on TV are even responsible for kickstarting the careers of future A-list movie stars.

In addition to some of the forgotten fantasy shows that deserve more fans, these ten shows reinterpret Greek mythology for audiences both mainstream and niche. Some take huge swings in folding Greek myth into a modern-day setting, while others stay remarkably faithful to the stories that inspired them.