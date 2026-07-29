10 Best TV Shows About Greek Mythology
With the blockbuster success of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," Greek mythology is once again having a major pop-culture moment. Though the pantheon of gods, demigods, heroes, and Titans has existed for thousands of years, there are surprisingly few TV shows that actually take advantage of this rich and layered cultural history.
Greek mythology has seen plenty of reinterpretations over the years, whether it's as scholarly as Emily Wilson's translation of "The Odyssey" or as modernized as Rick Riordan's franchise of young adult novels. Some stories of Greek mythology on TV are even responsible for kickstarting the careers of future A-list movie stars.
In addition to some of the forgotten fantasy shows that deserve more fans, these ten shows reinterpret Greek mythology for audiences both mainstream and niche. Some take huge swings in folding Greek myth into a modern-day setting, while others stay remarkably faithful to the stories that inspired them.
Wonder Woman (1975)
Wonder Woman's origins in Greek mythology have been present ever since the character's introduction as an Amazonian warrior-princess and daughter of the mythological queen Hippolyta. Over 30 years after her comic book debut, Lynda Carter redefined the role of Diana Prince in "Wonder Woman," which ran for three seasons on ABC and CBS. The series explores the character's origin story, involving World War II pilot Steve Trevor's (Lyle Waggoner) crash-landing on Paradise Island and return home with Wonder Woman.
Though the television show's first season is primarily a fish-out-of-water superhero story in which the superpowered heroine fights crime in 1940s America, subsequent seasons take place decades later, as Diana continues her mission to combat contemporary threats in a modern 1970s setting. The allusions to Greek mythology and Amazon lore aren't very prevalent in the series after its pilot, laying the groundwork for Wonder Woman's legacy to be more of a superhero icon than a mythological figure.
While "Wonder Woman" may not be the most accurate or incisive depiction of Greek mythology in the history of the medium, it's nevertheless deserving of a spot on this list for being one of the most iconic programs of the 1970s. More than that, Lynda Carter's portrayal of the Princess of Paradise helped cement Wonder Woman as a major feminist icon, particularly within the DC universe.
Xena: Warrior Princess
Although "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" could've earned a spot on this list, it's the spin-off series "Xena: Warrior Princess" that arguably became the more iconic fixture of late '90s television. Lucy Lawless' debut as Xena was never meant to launch her own hit series. She first appeared in a three-episode arc in "Hercules," only for her runaway popularity to convince producers not to kill her off and instead green-light her own syndicated drama series.
"Xena: Warrior Princess" centers on Xena, who grew up in the Greek city of Amphipolis, though the series itself sees her traveling across the world in search of redemption for her past as a villain, as depicted in the "Hercules" series. Throughout the series, Xena confronts many figures from Greek mythology, including Bruce Campbell's thieving Autolycus, Charles Siebert's Corinthian king Sisyphus, and Kevin Smith's Olympian god Ares.
The series also features plenty of mythological figures from outside of Greek canon, combining the cultural mythos with Biblical characters, creatures of Norse mythology, and even legendary Germanic heroes like Beowulf or Brunhild. However, it's Lawless' powerful, charismatic lead performance in "Xena" that helped make the show a pop culture phenomenon and cemented her as one of television's most recognizable fantasy heroes.
The Odyssey (1997)
Though Christopher Nolan's adaptation of "The Odyssey" is one tough act to follow, the NBC miniseries had the fortune of premiering back in 1997. Starring Armand Assante as Odysseus, "The Odyssey" sticks closer to the original text in both plot and tone. The miniseries also preserves details from Homer's poem that Nolan's film omits, including Odysseus' famous "Nobody" deception during the Cyclops encounter and Aeolus' bag of winds.
The visual spectacle is the real star of this miniseries, however. Though Nolan's film boasts a practical Cyclops and elaborate set design in 2026, NBC's "The Odyssey" was attempting its own ambitious spectacle several decades earlier. That being said, some critics took issue with the miniseries' performances and other technological limitations.
NBC's "The Odyssey" might not be the best TV show for fans of Christopher Nolan's movies, but viewers interested in a more faithful adaptation of Homer's poem may find plenty to appreciate here. It's nevertheless an epic watch that demonstrates just how enduring the story remains thousands of years later.
Young Hercules
Though Ryan Gosling wouldn't become a leading man until films like "The Notebook" and "Half Nelson," his final major TV gig came in a spin-off of a hit franchise, a prequel to "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys." "Young Hercules" starred Gosling in the titular role, training under the guidance of the centaur Cheiron (Nathaniel Lees), forming a rivalry with his Olympian half-brother Ares (Kevin Smith), and encountering Greek mythological figures like Jason (Chris Conrad) and Cyane (Katrina Browne).
"Young Hercules" only ran for one season, albeit that single season was 50 episodes long. Nevertheless, it's the type of Greek mythology adaptation that takes a lighter, more accessible approach, particularly for viewers already familiar with "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" or "Xena: Warrior Princess."
If anything, "Young Hercules" is fascinating in hindsight, given Gosling's rise to becoming a major movie star in adulthood despite having been a working actor since childhood. It's a light-hearted romp through mythical Greece with plenty of references to the source material, even if it takes some major creative liberties with the story of Hercules.
Disney's Hercules: The Animated Series
In case you haven't already watched Disney's television spin-off of its 1997 film "Hercules," don't be disappointed by the absence of Danny DeVito as Philoctetes. That said, "Disney's Hercules: The Animated Series" is a rather underrated installment among Disney spin-offs, originally airing from 1998 to 1999 and taking place during Hercules' hero training with Phil.
The animated series does, however, include other notable figures from Greek mythology who aren't in the movie: dim-witted Icarus (French Stewart), brooding Cassandra (Sandra Bernhard), Icarus' father Daedalus (David Hyde Pierce), and popular girl Helen of Troy (Jodi Benson). That added mythology and lore comes with noticeably simpler animation than the feature film, which still holds up visually decades later.
The TV spin-off may not be better than the original movie, but "Hercules" exists in such a rich world that adapting it to the small screen feels like an opportunity to build upon what's already in the film. Four of the show's episodes were even repackaged as the direct-to-video sequel "Hercules: Zero to Hero" in 1999, meaning some viewers may have already encountered parts of the series through that release.
Mythic Warriors: Guardians of the Legend
Though most TV shows inspired by Greek mythology pull from a lot of the same stories, like Hercules, Perseus, or the Amazons, "Mythic Warriors: Guardians of the Legend" is an animated anthology series that goes deeper into more obscure stories in Greek mythos. Each episode follows a different myth reinterpreted for a 22-minute time slot and tailored to a much younger audience.
In addition to having episodes following the various adventures of heroes like Hercules, Odysseus, and Jason, "Mythic Warriors" also adapts the myths of Bellerophon, Medea, Atalanta, and Phaeton, to name a few. Obviously, some of the darker aspects of these stories were left out of their retellings, for better or worse. No longer does Odysseus' confrontation with Circe result in a year-long affair, nor does Persephone's relationship with Hades retain the coercive elements of the ancient story.
Running on CBS from 1998 to 2000, "Mythic Warriors" may not be considered one of television's greatest educational cartoons, but its Saturday morning airtime introduced younger viewers to a wide range of Greek myths. For that, it earns a spot on this list, even if it's not the most faithful retelling of these stories you'll find in media.
American Gods
The Starz drama "American Gods," based on Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name, is set in a modern-day world where Old Gods and New Gods are at war, forcing an ex-convict named Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) to help the nefarious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), the personification of Odin, maintain the old world's order. With a strong cast and high style, this divine delight mixes many global mythologies, including not just characters from mythology, folklore, and religion, but completely new gods who represent the new world that's emerging.
Among the few characters drawn from Greek and Roman mythology who appear in "American Gods" are Demeter (Blythe Danner), the goddess of agriculture and former lover of Mr. Wednesday, and Vulcan (Corbin Bernsen), the Roman counterpart to the Greek fire god Hephaestus. The relatively small Greek presence may leave fans of the Mediterranean pantheon wanting more, but it's still enough to earn the show a place on this list.
What "American Gods" lacks in an abundance of Greek gods, it makes up for with the way it reimagines ancient belief systems for the modern world. Across its three seasons, which aired from 2017 to 2021, the series shows how ancient stories of gods and men can be reshaped for a modern era.
Blood of Zeus
If you're the type of classics enthusiast who's been waiting for a show that adapts Greek mythology and all its visual glory, violence, and darkness, then Netflix's "Blood of Zeus" is what you've been missing. Premiering in 2020, "Blood of Zeus" tells the completely original story of Heron (Derek Phillips), the demigod son of Zeus, who becomes instrumental in stopping a war between the Olympians and a demonic army, with the help of a demon hunter named Alexia (Jessica Henwick) and an elderly mentor who's actually Heron's father in disguise.
"Blood of Zeus" comes from the same animation studio behind "Castlevania," making the two series natural companions for fans of dark animated fantasy. The voice cast is also star-studded, with Phillips and Henwick being supported by the likes of Matthew Mercer, Alfred Molina, Mamie Gummer, and Jennifer Hale.
Is it the most faithful depiction of Greek mythology as it's been passed down? No, but "Blood of Zeus" captures much of the violence, tragedy, and larger-than-life drama associated with those ancient stories while creating an original narrative of its own.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Few books can take credit for introducing an entire generation to Greek mythology more than the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" books, which emerged as a pop culture phenomenon in the 2000s, rivaling the likes of "Harry Potter" or "The Hunger Games" as franchises. Yet, the 2010 film starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario didn't do its job of either faithfully adapting the books or turning the successful novels into a hit film franchise, leaving Disney+ to do it better in the 2020s.
With two seasons out as of this writing, each adapting one of the first two entries in Rick Riordan's book series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" follows the titular demigod son of Poseidon (Walker Scobell), whose teenage world is turned upside down after discovering his mythical origins and being recruited into the haven Camp Half-Blood. There, Percy quickly discovers that he's suspected of stealing Zeus' prized Master Bolt, setting off on an odyssey with his friends Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) to retrieve it before the gods break out into a cataclysmic war.
Following Season 2's adaptation of "The Sea of Monsters," Season 3 is already on the way, adapting "The Titan's Curse" and premiering on Disney+ on November 20, 2026. The quick turnaround also helps the series maintain momentum as Percy and his friends continue growing into their mythological roles.
KAOS
Netflix's "KAOS" was cancelled after just one season, which is a real shame considering it was one of the more distinctive reinterpretations of Greek mythology in a modern-day setting. In a world where Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) rules with an iron fist, the Titan Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) plots his revenge by manipulating three mortal Greeks based on figures from mythology to do his bidding: Eurydice (Aurora Perrineau), Ariadne (Leila Farzad), and Caeneus (Misia Butler).
Despite its rather serious and high-stakes plot, "KAOS" is a lot funnier than you'd expect, with Goldblum's Zeus being a stand-out performance. Other cast members, including David Thewlis as Hades, Billie Piper as Cassandra, and Janet McTeer as Hera, feel like equally inspired choices for the figures of Greek myth who have been reinterpreted for the screen time and time again.
Although "KAOS" only lasted for one season, it offered a distinctive look at how Greek mythology can be reimagined in a modern setting without losing the larger-than-life personalities and conflicts at its core. Its cancellation cut that experiment short, but the season still stands on its own as one of the more unconventional entries on this list.