When Calls The Heart Star Kavan Smith Played A Key Villain On Supernatural

For over a decade, Kavan Smith has been a television heartthrob on "When Calls the Heart" as Leland "Lee" Coulter. The sawmill owner swept us (and all of Hope Valley) off our feet when he arrived during the second season — and we weren't the only ones. But Smith had been around the television block for some time before becoming a mainstay on the popular Hallmark drama. In fact, he even crossed paths with the Winchesters on "Supernatural."

Technically, Smith played two separate characters on The CW series, which actually began as a rip-off of a horror TV classic. The first time was during the third season in the episode "Time Is on My Side." The future Hallmark star played a victim at the Cristal Spa & Racquet Club whose liver had been removed by the immortal serial killer Doc Benton (Billy Drago). Years later, Smith would return to the series, this time as a villain himself.

In Season 9's "Blade Runners" (a truly game-changing "Supernatural" episode), Smith found his way back into Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) crosshairs as Cuthbert Sinclair, a rogue member of the Men of Letters who went by the alias "Magnus." Although once a mentor to Henry Winchester (Gil McKinney), the "Master of Spells" was later removed from the organization due to his dangerous side projects, resulting in the death of two members.