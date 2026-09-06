When Calls The Heart Star Kavan Smith Played A Key Villain On Supernatural
For over a decade, Kavan Smith has been a television heartthrob on "When Calls the Heart" as Leland "Lee" Coulter. The sawmill owner swept us (and all of Hope Valley) off our feet when he arrived during the second season — and we weren't the only ones. But Smith had been around the television block for some time before becoming a mainstay on the popular Hallmark drama. In fact, he even crossed paths with the Winchesters on "Supernatural."
Technically, Smith played two separate characters on The CW series, which actually began as a rip-off of a horror TV classic. The first time was during the third season in the episode "Time Is on My Side." The future Hallmark star played a victim at the Cristal Spa & Racquet Club whose liver had been removed by the immortal serial killer Doc Benton (Billy Drago). Years later, Smith would return to the series, this time as a villain himself.
In Season 9's "Blade Runners" (a truly game-changing "Supernatural" episode), Smith found his way back into Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) crosshairs as Cuthbert Sinclair, a rogue member of the Men of Letters who went by the alias "Magnus." Although once a mentor to Henry Winchester (Gil McKinney), the "Master of Spells" was later removed from the organization due to his dangerous side projects, resulting in the death of two members.
Magnus was vital to the Mark of Cain arc on Supernatural
Magnus became one of the most interesting villains on "Supernatural" due to his enormous collection of magical artifacts. Upon being expelled from the Men of Letters, he crafted himself an invisible mansion where he stored all his paranormal memorabilia, including the First Blade. Dean, who already bore the Mark of Cain, was nothing more than a fascinating addition to his collection — at least until the elder Winchester used the blade to decapitate him.
Smith returned to "Supernatural" twice more over the years, reprising his role as Magnus via flashbacks in Season 10's "The Werther Project" and Season 15's "Last Holiday." In both cases, the Winchesters uncover a bit more about the depths of his villainy. Outside of "Supernatural," Smith appeared on several genre shows over the years, including as Major Evan Lorne on "Stargate Atlantis," Wade Mahaney on "Smallville," and Deputy Andy on "Eureka."