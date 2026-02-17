The 15 Best Supernatural Villains, Ranked

Supernatural began as a "rip-off" of a classic horror TV show, so perhaps it was inevitable that the greatest antagonist of the series is the ultimate horror villain: the devil himself. Any "Supernatural" episode with Lucifer speaking softly while staring holes into his lessers can prove why he's the show's ultimate villain. He's so saturated in power and self-serving evil that he often seems slightly bored. Switching between magnetic and menacing at the drop of a hat, Lucifer combines the devil archetype's traditional manipulative tendencies with extremely human bad boy vibes ... which is ironic, considering how much he hates humanity.

The show lets you know that Lucifer is coming for a long time before the fallen angel actually enters the frame. Both Azazel and Lilith actively build toward his impending arrival, and when Lucifer finally acquires a vessel in Mark Pellegrino's Nick in Season 5, he quickly establishes himself as a genuinely menacing and charismatic figure.

There are many TV shows like "Supernatural" out there, but none with a villain with Lucifer's style. He consistently swings for the fences. He wants to take over a main character's body, and tries to begin the apocalypse. Even after a massive defeat, he will haunt his enemies as a hallucination and return with a new set of plans a few seasons down the line. The sum total of Lucifer's magnetic machinations means that he's not just the best "Supernatural" bad guy — he's on TVLine's list of best TV villains ever.