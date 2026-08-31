Casting News: Norman Reedus' Post-TWD Gig, Big Mistakes Adds Lanterns Star, And More
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Norman Reedus has found his next starring role.
Ahead of the fourth and final season of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" (premiere date TBA), Reedus has boarded Apple TV's forthcoming action thriller "Disavowed," opposite James Marsden, Variety reports. Character details are being kept under wraps.
As previously reported, Marsden — who's fresh off "Your Friends & Neighbors" Season 2 and is also attached to an Apple TV comedy — will play CIA case officer Brad Griffin, "who is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the 15 million dollar federal bounty on the assassin's head."
In other casting news...
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- Netflix's Dan Levy comedy "Big Mistakes" has added two new cast members to Season 2: Poorna Jagannathan ("Lanterns") as Dréa and Lorenzo de Moor ("You, Me & Tuscany") as Leo. They join returning series regulars Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, and Abby Quinn, as well as newly promoted series regular Elizabeth Perkins.
- Starz's "Power: Origins" has tapped Camila Perez to reprise her "Power" role as Young Angie Valdes — the younger version of Lela Loren's character and James "Ghost" St. Patrick's childhood sweetheart — in the forthcoming prequel series, Deadline reports.
- NBC's "Newlyweds" has added Al Madrigal ("Lopez vs. Lopez"). On the multi-camera comedy, premiering Friday, October 23, and starring real-life marrieds Téa Leoni and Tim Daly as free spirit Jeanie and buttoned-up professor James, Madrigal will recur as James' divorced best friend Dan, "whose plans for single life are derailed by James and Jeanie's impulsive wedding," per Deadline.