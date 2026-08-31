Casting News: Norman Reedus' Post-TWD Gig, Big Mistakes Adds Lanterns Star, And More

Norman Reedus has found his next starring role.

Ahead of the fourth and final season of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" (premiere date TBA), Reedus has boarded Apple TV's forthcoming action thriller "Disavowed," opposite James Marsden, Variety reports. Character details are being kept under wraps.

As previously reported, Marsden — who's fresh off "Your Friends & Neighbors" Season 2 and is also attached to an Apple TV comedy — will play CIA case officer Brad Griffin, "who is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the 15 million dollar federal bounty on the assassin's head."