Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro Crowns Its Champion — Did The Right Dancer Win?

In less than 48 hours, the entire cast of "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 will be announced — but a crucial name on the roster has been unveiled a little early.

With its freshman finale on Monday night, "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" did exactly what its title promised it would, revealing which contestant will go on to serve as a professional partner on the upcoming "DWTS" season. Selena Hamilton, AJ Pritchard, and Adele Zaikman all remained in the running for the top prize, and they faced just two more rounds of dancing in front of the judges before one of them was crowned the victor.

For the grand finale, each finalist was paired with a celebrity "Dancing With the Stars" alum who either won their season or got close to doing so: Selena danced with figure skater Adam Rippon (who won Season 26), AJ with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio (who won Season 31), and Adele with "Catfish" host Nev Schulman (who finished in second place on Season 29... and who was crippled by jet lag for much of his rehearsal time with Adele). After first performing in a style of each finalist's choosing — Selena picked the jive, AJ picked the Viennese waltz, and Adele picked the samba — the pairs closed things out with a no-holds-barred freestyle round, which is also how every regular "Dancing With the Stars" season ends.

In short? Everyone involved did a fantastic job with these final two rounds. I'd argue the judges — including returning guest judge Derek Hough — glossed over some of the celebrities' shortcomings (Nev was messy in that samba, no?), because this finale had little to do with them. It was really about Selena, AJ, and Adele, and their ability to not only work with a celebrity, but to navigate two high-octane rounds of dance in one week.

And though all of the finalists got glowing feedback from the judges, only one could win — and that winner was Adele! Selena finished in third place, and AJ finished in second; we'll learn which celebrity Adele will be paired with (for real this time!) when the full "DWTS" cast is announced Wednesday, September 2, on "Good Morning America."