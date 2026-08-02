Dancing With The Stars Enlists Former DWTS: Juniors Pro For Season 35 — See What She Looks Like Now

A familiar face is rejoining the "Dancing With the Stars" family — only now, she's all grown up.

Kamri Peterson, who was just 10 years old when she served as a pro on the short-lived spin-off "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors," is returning to the franchise for Season 35, it was announced Sunday at DWTS Con.

Now 18, Peterson will join the ABC reality competition this fall as a troupe dancer.