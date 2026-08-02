Dancing With The Stars Enlists Former DWTS: Juniors Pro For Season 35 — See What She Looks Like Now
A familiar face is rejoining the "Dancing With the Stars" family — only now, she's all grown up.
Kamri Peterson, who was just 10 years old when she served as a pro on the short-lived spin-off "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors," is returning to the franchise for Season 35, it was announced Sunday at DWTS Con.
Now 18, Peterson will join the ABC reality competition this fall as a troupe dancer.
Who Is Kamri Peterson?
Peterson served as a pro, under mentor Witney Carson, during the first and only season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors," which aired in 2018. Alongside her partner, spelling bee champion Akash Vukoti, Peterson finished the competition in sixth place.
Now 18, Peterson is already an accomplished Latin ballroom dancer whose résumé includes World ProAm Champion, three-time Latin National Vice Champion, and 12-time Latin Finalist honors, as well as representing the United States at the Open World Championships in Paris.
As a member of the "Dancing With the Stars" troupe, Peterson will perform in the show's opening and other large group numbers, serve as a stand-in during rehearsals, and step in if one of the pro dancers is injured. (Current pros Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Carson, and Jenna Johnson all started out as troupe members before being promoted to pro status.)
Everything We Know About DWTS Season 35
"Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 premieres with a two-night, four-hour event on Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16, from 8 to 10 p.m., on ABC and Disney+.
On April 22, "The Traitors" alum Maura Higgins and "Summer House" personality Ciara Miller were announced as the first two celebrities set to compete.
Jackson Olson, a social media personality who plays for the popular exhibition baseball team the Savannah Bananas, was announced as Contestant No. 3 on May 12.
Then, on June 17, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" star Guillermo Rodriguez was announced as Contestant No. 4.
On Monday, August 31, ABC will air the inaugural season finale of "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," where one up-and-coming dancer will earn a coveted spot as a pro dancer for Season 35. Then, on Wednesday, September 2, the full lineup of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced on "Good Morning America."
Are you looking forward to "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 — and to Kamri Peterson's troupe debut? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.