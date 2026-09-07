10 Forgotten 2010s Sci-Fi Shows Still Worth Watching Today

J.K. Simmons spent two seasons acting opposite a darker version of himself from a parallel Earth, and Starz still couldn't get enough people to watch "Counterpart" before canceling it.

It wasn't the only sci-fi series to lose its battle for viewers in the 2010s. Throughout the decade, ambitious shows arrived but failed to last in an era when streaming services and cable networks unloaded more television than anyone could reasonably keep up with. Because of that, good, and even great, content got lost in the shuffle and slid into virtual oblivion.

These 10 shows deserve better than that. Whether they received the satisfying send-off they deserved or got cut off before they could find an audience, all of them are worth a rewatch.