Stuart Fails To Save The Universe: Melissa Rauch Reveals The Story Behind Episode 7's Alternate Bernadette — And Talks Possible Season 2 Return

"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" brings back Melissa Rauch for a second helping of Bernadette Rostenkowski in Episode 7 — but this version of the beloved "Big Bang Theory" character took a decidedly different path in life.

After Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke land in a universe where everyone is telepathic, they eventually track down Bernadette, who never left the child beauty pageant circuit behind to pursue a career in science. Instead, she's now a drug-addled children's dance instructor working out of a strip mall.

That alternate path builds on bits and pieces of Bernadette's backstory established across the franchise. During "The Big Bang Theory" Season 8, it was revealed that she once competed for the title of Miss California Quiznos 1999, while the "Young Sheldon" Season 2 finale established that she first hit the pageant circuit while still in the single digits.

"There's a 'Sliding Doors' element here where you take one turn early on, and you have an entirely different life," co-creator Chuck Lorre tells TVLine in the video interview above. "We knew that about Bernadette going in, that that was her childhood. So what would happen if her childhood went beyond 10 years old tap dancing?"

The episode even includes a wink to Bernadette's previously established pageant history: After leaving her "Stuart" counterpart behind, the action cuts to Bert and Kripke munching on Quiznos back at the comic book store.