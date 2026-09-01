Save The Dates: Tulsa King Sets Season 4 Premiere, Howard Stern Comes To HBO Max, And More
Sylvester Stallone will be back on his throne next month: Paramount+ has set a Friday, October 16 premiere date for "Tulsa King" Season 4, TVLine has learned. The teaser trailer, which you can watch above, offers a first look at the action to come this fall.
The show's fourth season finds Stallone's Dwight fighting "to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction," per the streamer's official logline. "However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership and the cost of ambition. Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York, turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate."
The cast of "Tulsa King" Season 4 also includes Martin Starr as Bodhi, Jay Will as Tyson, Vincent Piazza as Vince, Annabella Sciorra as Joanne, Chris Caldovino as Goodie, McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace, Frank Grillo as Bill, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden as Bigfoot, James Russo as Ray, Kevin Pollak as John, Neal McDonough as Cal, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch, Dana Delany as Margaret, and Gretchen Mol as Amanda.
Terence Winter serves as head writer of "Tulsa King," executive-producing alongside Stallone, Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Thomas Kelly, and Keith Cox.
In other scheduling news...
- "The Howard Stern Show" is coming to HBO Max. Beginning Thursday, September 17, the streamer will release weekly video versions of Stern's SiriusXM program, which returns with new episodes Monday, September 14.
- "Adventure Time: Side Quests" Season 2 will premiere Friday, October 2 on Hulu, with all episodes dropping at once. Per the official logline, Season 2 will see Finn and Jake "wrestling toads, facing baby gladiators, and getting tangled up in one too many magic spells."
- "The One About Matthew Perry," a three-part documentary about the life and legacy of the late "Friends" star, will premiere Tuesday, October 27 on Netflix. Featuring never-before-heard testimony from Perry's sister Mia Perry Bowick and his real-life best friends, the docuseries will explore Perry's rise to fame, his private struggles, and his advocacy surrounding addiction.
- The BET comedy "Lot Patrol" will resume its freshman run Tuesday, November 3 at 9:30 p.m., with five newly ordered episodes bringing Season 1's total to 10 episodes.