Save The Dates: Tulsa King Sets Season 4 Premiere, Howard Stern Comes To HBO Max, And More

Sylvester Stallone will be back on his throne next month: Paramount+ has set a Friday, October 16 premiere date for "Tulsa King" Season 4, TVLine has learned. The teaser trailer, which you can watch above, offers a first look at the action to come this fall.

The show's fourth season finds Stallone's Dwight fighting "to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction," per the streamer's official logline. "However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership and the cost of ambition. Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York, turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate."

The cast of "Tulsa King" Season 4 also includes Martin Starr as Bodhi, Jay Will as Tyson, Vincent Piazza as Vince, Annabella Sciorra as Joanne, Chris Caldovino as Goodie, McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace, Frank Grillo as Bill, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden as Bigfoot, James Russo as Ray, Kevin Pollak as John, Neal McDonough as Cal, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch, Dana Delany as Margaret, and Gretchen Mol as Amanda.

Terence Winter serves as head writer of "Tulsa King," executive-producing alongside Stallone, Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Thomas Kelly, and Keith Cox.