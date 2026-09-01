5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Hallmark's Chesapeake Shores

"Chesapeake Shores" is the perfect show for fans who love romance and multi-generational family drama. Based on the Sherryl Woods novel series, it centers on Abby O'Brien, a divorced mom of two based in New York, who ventures to her hometown to help her sister navigate a business crisis. However, she soon realizes that she's more aligned with the place where she grew up (and some of the people she'd long left behind) than she thought.

Unfortunately, the "Chesapeake Shores" series finale aired in 2022, wrapping up the O'Brien family saga, but fret not! It's far from the only show out there that offers heartwarming (sometimes heartbreaking) character arcs and complicated familial relationships. And while every show on this list may not check every single box, each series offers up at least one of the main ingredients that makes "Chesapeake Shores" so bingeable.