All 5 Seasons Of Sweet Magnolias, Ranked

For five seasons, Netflix has invited viewers to pour it out with the Sweet Magnolias, a trio of lifelong best friends who have never met a storm (literal or figurative) that they can't weather without each other's help — and maybe a few margaritas. While we anxiously wait for Netflix to renew "Sweet Magnolias" for Season 6, TVLine is taking stock of our favorite chapters in the ladies' story thus far.

Set in the picturesque town of Serenity, South Carolina, "Sweet Magnolias" stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher ("Reba") as booklover Maddie, Broadway legend Heather Headley as mighty lawyer Helen, and Brooke Elliott ("Drop Dead Diva") as sassy chef Dana Sue. When the Magnolias aren't busy getting in each other's business, they're busy getting down to business as co-owners of their town's newest spa.

It's a cozy little show with hopeful characters and laid-back vibes, with stakes that get high but typically remain manageable. ("Sweet Magnolias" has only killed one character over five seasons, and we weren't exactly sad to see him go.) We honestly feel bad even playing favorites with this show, but this is the internet after all, and rankings will happen.

Because we're going to be discussing the events of all five seasons of "Sweet Magnolias," it should go without saying that this list full of spoilers. But we'll say it anyway, just in case: this list is full of spoilers! If you haven't watched all five seasons, proceed at your own risk.

Read on for TVLine's ranking of all five "Sweet Magnolias" seasons, ordered from "worst" to best, then drop a comment with your own personal list of favorites below.