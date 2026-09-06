5 Best Star Wars Worlds Introduced In The TV Shows, Ranked

In the "Star Wars" saga, the galaxy far, far away invites all kinds of adventures. George Lucas endeavored to introduce amazing worlds with new biomes and environments in every film. As the franchise has expanded beyond the big screen and onto television, the worlds of "Star Wars" have become more varied, more surprising and more complex.

With the opportunity to spend multiple episodes — or sometimes almost entire seasons — of TV shows on new worlds, the creators behind "Star Wars" have had the opportunity to dive deep into the cultures and environments of the planets they have introduced. Sometimes having one planet serve as the center of just a single episode or story arc has forced writers and creative teams to make each world as compelling as possible.

Ever since "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" started telling new stories set in the galaxy of the movies, audiences have been able to experience all manner of new worlds via the small screen. The series opened by introducing Christophsis, where forests of giant crystal spires lined the horizon beyond towering skyscrapers jutting out of vast uneven terrain made up of naturally occurring hexagonal plates. Immediately, it was clear that animation allowed "Star Wars" to create new environments far beyond anything the movies had been able to accomplish and that, through television, the franchise could explore all kinds of worlds.