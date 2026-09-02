Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone: HBO's Latest Trailer Takes A Deep Dive Into Harry's First Year At Hogwarts
HBO is giving us all a ride on the Hogwarts Express, by way of a fresh trailer for its forthcoming "Harry Potter" series adaptation.
In the above teaser for "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" released on Wednesday — a previous teaser was released back in March — we're given a more in-depth look at the titular wizard's (Dominic McLaughlin) first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Among the highlights: Harry's plea with the Sorting Hat not to put him in Slytherin House, his first Herbology classes, a newfound interest in the game of Quidditch, and a face-off with that pesky troll in the dungeon.
Janet McTeer ("Ozark") and Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You") also make significant appearances as Professors McGonagall and Snape, respectively. While McGonagall becomes a mentor of sorts to Harry (albeit a stern one), Snape shows disdain for Harry from the start, telling him in Potions class, "Let's hope you show some talent on the Quidditch pitch, Potter. You certainly have not exhibited any in here." (Harsh.)
More about HBO's Harry Potter series
HBO's "Harry Potter" project, described as a "faithful" adaptation of J.K. Rowling's series of novels, will premiere on HBO and HBO Max this Christmas. In addition to the aforementioned cast members, the series stars John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore (pictured above), Nick Frost as groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and newcomers Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Harry's best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, all of whom appear in the latest trailer.
But perhaps the most intriguing piece of casting news comes not from the show's first season, but its second: "Game of Thrones" vet Kit Harington has taken over the role of Professor Gilderoy Lockhart for the previously announced Season 2, replacing "The Great" actor Nicholas Hoult, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.
Press PLAY on the video above to see the latest "Harry Potter" footage, then drop a comment with your reactions!