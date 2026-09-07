Lanterns Episode 4 Brings Back A Controversial Villain From The Ryan Reynolds Movie

HBO had us yellow with fear for a second.

As the drama in the latest episode of "Lanterns" escalated to the point of an apparent space-laser assassination, the DCU series threatened to introduce Hector Hammond. The classic villain was the underwhelming antagonist of the widely panned 2011 "Green Lantern" film starring Ryan Reynolds. Two-time Emmy nominee Peter Sarsgaard played a slightly remixed version of the big-headed super-scientist who gains telekinetic powers from the film's other forgettable bad guy — a cosmic cloud of fear meant to be Parallax.

"Lanterns" alters the character (played by "Dexter" alum Jason Manuel Olazabal) even further. Though he is still extraordinarily intelligent and is positioned (albeit briefly) as an intimidating foe for the space cops, he is ultimately revealed to be a regular, nonpowered red herring in the investigation. His name isn't even Hector Hammond — it's Hector Gutierrez.

Fans may hypothesize that he isn't the real Hammond, and maybe he isn't, but it seems likely that "Lanterns" wanted to subvert expectations to emphasize the episode's final twist. "Hector Hammond" is seemingly just a pawn for the Manhunter... and nothing at all like the character Sarsgaard played in the early 2010s.