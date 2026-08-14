Lanterns Review: HBO's Superhero Drama Adds Grit And Wit To The Genre, But Gets Lost In Comic Book Lore

B-

Marvel may have delivered a huge quantity of TV shows in the past few years on Disney+, but DC Comics has been quietly delivering quality, from "Watchmen" and "Peacemaker" to HBO's "The Penguin," which turned the classic Batman villain into a mob world antihero — and took home nine Emmys for it.

TV shows based on comic books can be tricky, though: Sure, they deliver thrillingly high stakes and spectacular action, but they can also saddle viewers with tons of dense mythology in order to understand all that action. HBO's new DC series "Lanterns" (premiering this Sunday at 9 p.m.; I've seen the first five episodes) brings a prestige TV sheen to the superhero genre with gritty realism and a sly sense of humor, not to mention a fantastic performance from Kyle Chandler. But once it starts piling on the mythology and explosions, it loses what made it distinctive in the first place. It actually gets less interesting the more spectacular the action gets.

"Lanterns" does get off to a strong start, introducing us to Chandler's Hal Jordan, a former test pilot who's now a beloved superhero known as the Green Lantern, bopping around the planet thanks to a magical ring that gives him superpowers. Hal is getting up there in years, though, so he's training military sniper John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) to be a Lantern like him, and his teaching style is decidedly tough love: He sends John's car careening off a cliff, leaving him to figure out for himself how to survive. (He does, of course.) While they're still in training, Hal and John team up to investigate a mass shooting at a high school football game... where the victims may or may not be from another planet.